How Ariana Grande’s Estranged Husband Dalton Gomez Is Allegedly Navigating Life Amid Their Divorce

For a little over a month now, Ariana Grande ’s love life has been a public topic of discussion again. That's because it was reported in July that she and Dalton Gomez were heading for divorce after separating back in January following two years of marriage. The news was quickly followed by the revelation that the singer had since moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater , who is not only married but shares a baby with Lilly Jay. As both Grande and Slater undergo their respective divorces, alleged details have surfaced about how Dalton Gomez is allegedly navigating life right now.

Per an unnamed source that spoke to Us Weekly , Dalton Gomez is still “adjusting to his new normal” and attempting to “accept it for what it is.” The realtor reportedly did not expect to be divorced from the singer (and so soon, for that matter) or be “going through a divorce in the public eye.” Gomez has also been purportedly been leaning on the support of his friends and family during this time.

The source also explained that the 28-year-old “obviously assumed they would be together forever” and previously had been “holding out” hope that he and the singer would get back together. The couple were allegedly having issues in their relationship for months before they officially decided to split. 30-year-old Ariana Grande being away in London to film the Wicked movies allegedly didn't help improve matters, either. It was also alleged in July that Grande's ex was “committed to making it work” despite their problems whereas Grande already had “moved on.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were first reported to be dating back in January 2020, and they announced their engagement at the end of that year. The couple ultimately married in spring 2021. Before Gomez became involved with Grande, he was apparently used to “living a private life” and, now, he’s found himself squarely within the public eye. Per reports, since the breakup, he's been going on dates and his friends have been “trying to set him up.” But for the moment, it sounds like he may not be quite ready to move on from his wife of two years.

Ever since news broke of the "7 Rings" singer's new romance with 31-year-old Ethan Slater, the Wicked stars have reportedly been keeping their distance . Insiders says this is due to Slater attempts to work out his domestic matters with his estranged wife and mother of their shared child civilly. Slater has been married to his high school sweetheart, Lily Jay, since 2018. He filed for divorce after his relationship with the songstress went public and, when Jay broke her silence, she didn't mince words on the matter.