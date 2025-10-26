Sydney Sweeney Is Back To Blonde And Pretty In Pink For The Christy Premiere

I’ve seen a lot of looks from Sydney Sweeney over the years, but none may have been more surprising than the flattering ballgown paired with short bob she sported for the latest Christy premiere. The LA-based event had her going a bit Marilyn Monroe in a full ballgown. But it was her new hairdo that truly turned heads.

Sweeney generally looks pretty sweet in pastels, and she’s been pulling out the light pink, feminine looks for Christy more than once. She previously wore a lace detailed gown by McQueen for the movie’s London premiere. This weekend, she rocked another pink ballgown with a vintage-y belt and lace overlay. The effect is very throwback. Take a look.

It’s a move that makes sense, as Christy Martin herself was known to box in light pink shorts, and is just the latest example of method dressing on red carpets. Her Eupohoria co-star Zendaya popularized the idea with futuristic looks for Dune and tennis method-dressing for Challengers. Of course, Barbie and other big movies have offered opportunities for other celebrities like Margot Robbie to try out the red carpet strategy. When done right, it’s something to talk about.

While the pink has been darling on the carpet, it was the hair that was the highlight of the night, months after Sweeney donned dark hair to actually portray Martin.

Her hair stylist, the infamous Glen Coco for Hair, Glen Coco Oropeza, broke down the look. The stylist gave the full rundown of actually chopping off Ms. Sweeney's locks (it's not a wig) and giving her brownish/blonde locks the glow up they needed.

I always find a bunch of long, gorgeous hair on the floor a little heartbreaking, but you can't deny the end results. The video also detailed her amazing Jacob Schwartz color, and what her hair looked like when it was cut, but before the color was applied.

The end result was the celebrity fashion look gave fans a little taste of modernity, with a little bit of Marilyn Monroe mixed in. Pink's always been a good color for Sydney Sweeney, and the Christy press tour has given her the perfect opportunity to bust it out.