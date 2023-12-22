Ariana Grande References Ethan Slater With Christmas Decorations As They Continue Making Headlines

The story of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship has been complex and highly covered. Earlier this year, the Wicked cast members made headlines for their alleged affair, after the pop star and Dalton Gomez’s divorce was announced. Now, it’s been about six months since rumors about Grande and Slater started , and the “thank u, next” singer showed some love for her boyfriend and co-star with a fun Christmas decoration.

While Grande and Slater have both been working on the Wicked movies , the Boq actor had some room in his schedule to take on a Broadway show. So, for the last few months, Ethan Slater has been working in Spamalot on The Great White Way, and the pop star has attended the show a few times to support him. Now, the Glinda actress is showing her adoration for her partner and his show again through a lil Spam Christmas ornament in her latest Instagram photo dump, take a look (at photo seven, specifically):

For those who might not know, Ethan Slater plays the Historian and Herbert (along with many other silly characters) in the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot. He’s a Tony-nominated actor because of his performance in SpongeBob SquarePants the musical, and in this Spam-filled project, he’s showing off his skills as a comedic actor, dancer and singer. I’ve seen the musical, and he’s great in it, so I totally get why Grande wants to show him and it some love with a cheeky Spam ornament.

Lots of folks took notice of the Spamalot plug, including Spamalot’s official Instagram account which posted:

Of course, fans were calling out the Spam too, writing things like:

Making the Spamalot connection even clearer, Grande also posted some sweet selfies from the St. James Theatre the same night this post went live, showing that she was there to see the show and Slater with her friends:

(Image credit: Ariana Grande's Instagram Story)

Now, while all this is super sweet, it also comes amid the couple making a ton of headlines because of their relationship. Both Grande and Slater were married. After the pop star’s divorce and the news of the co-stars being together broke, it was reported that the Boq actor and his ex-wife Lilly Jay were also getting divorced .

Since this all began, there have been reports about Slater and Grande’s relationship timeline , rumors about them living together , and headlines that many claims about the actors' relationship are “blown out of proportion.”