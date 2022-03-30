As Ryan Reynolds Hits A First Ever Netflix Milestone, Blake Lively Also Has A Funny Take On The Adam Project’s Huge Viewing Numbers

It’s a good day to be Ryan Reynolds. With the help of new movie The Adam Project, the star has hit a new milestone on Netflix - and, of course, his wife Blake Lively has a hilarious take on the huge viewing numbers.

Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi adventure The Adam Project has catapulted the Deadpool star to the height of Netflix fame. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Ryan Reynolds is now the only actor to have three projects in the all-time Top Ten original films on Netflix. The Adam Project is currently the seventh most-popular English language movie created by the streaming service (although THR thinks the film could still climb the ladder).

The other two Ryan Reynolds films on the list are 6 Underground, which took ninth police, and Red Notice, which holds the enviable top spot. According to analytical data, Netflix users spent 364 million hours watching Red Notice in the first 28 days it was available, while The Adam Project currently has 209.7 million. Other top films on Netflix include Extraction, Bird Box, and The Irishman.

According to Blake Lively’s Instagram , she’s partially responsible for the sky-high viewing numbers The Adam Project has racked up in a few short weeks. Her social media post reads:

187.6 million hours of #theadamproject watched on @netflix so far! I’m back now. That was a commitment, but the gift was all mine— I’ll do anything for my new favorite movie. @slevydirect & @vancityreynolds please work together forever. Gotta find your next project ASAP!… Ok. Gonna scroll the internet now. Anything I missed??

It also looks like Blake Lively went back and watched The Adam Project again, because its numbers have gone up since her original Insta post. She’s not alone: director Shawn Levy (who Ryan Reynolds also collabed with on Free Guy) claimed that 25% of The Adam Project viewers returned to Netflix to rewatch the movie. He called the fervent audience response a ‘joyous surprise.’ Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds will reunite for the long-awaited Deadpool 3 and the Free Guy sequel that’s currently in development at Disney. Blake Lively's funny quote came from her Instagram, which featured an image of her and Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet. You can see the gorgeous couple below,

(Image credit: Noam Galai / Stringer Rights Managed-Editorial)

The Adam Project follows 12-year-old Adam (Walker Scobell), who meets his future self (Ryan Reynolds) when the latter’s spaceship crash lands in his backyard. Their mission? Stop the villainous Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) from taking advantage of their father’s (Mark Ruffalo) scientific research that makes time travel possible. The film co-stars Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Alex Mallari Jr.

Stream The Adam Project now with your Netflix subscription or check out other movies to watch if you liked the time travel thriller. You can also check out these other upcoming movie releases coming to a streaming service or cinema near you in 2022.