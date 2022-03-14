Ryan Reynolds' 'The Adam Project' With Director Shawn Levy
By Jeff McCobb , Sean O'Connell published
Director Shawn Levy returns!
Director Shawn Levy joins the show to chat about his new film The Adam Project! The interview is spoiler-free, but if you’d like to check out the film first, it’s on Netflix right now.
In our interview, Shawn Levy discusses working with Ryan Reynolds, their collaborative approach, how they ended up using those classic rock songs, bringing emotional depth to a Sci-Fi world, and much, much more.
