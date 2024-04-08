New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 8 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 8-14)

Another week of epic streaming material is here, and it has to be said that the second week of April is a pretty eclectic one, more so than usual. Lots of animation, of very different kinds, one classic animated character brought to life with 3D CGI, and a couple of high-profile streaming series make up the week’s highlights.

While one streaming platform often dominates these lists of highlights, this week things are pretty evenly spread out among the major platforms, so whichever of the best streaming services you subscribe to, there’s something worth checking out. Here are a few items worth at least giving a look.

What's On Netflix This Week: Woody Woodpecker And More

Animation is the name of the game for Netflix this week as two of the platform's most intriguing releases include an animated adaptation of a classic sitcom and a classic animated character brought to life in 3D.

Good Times - April 12

Good Times was a classic sitcom in the 1970s. One of several hits produced by the late Norman Lear. Several of Lear’s shows have seen the reboot treatment in recent years, but none are quite as curious as the new Good Times which is being rebooted as a modern-day animated series, with a very mature twist. Whether this one will ultimately work is a big question, but it certainly is willing to take risks.

Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp - April 12

You’d be forgiven for completely forgetting that in 2018 we got a live-action/animation hybrid Woody Woodpecker movie. The film was not well received by critics and it bombed pretty hard at the box office. And yet, for some reason, we are set to get a sequel with the direct-to-Netflix Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp. Perhaps the streaming release will mean the sequel gets more eyeballs as Netflix subscribers won’t need to spend any money to check this one out. Some people might just be morbidly curious.

What's On Disney+ This Week: Even More Bluey

Animation continues to be a big part of this week’s streaming releases over on Disney+. New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and X-Men ‘97 will, of course, be must-watch options for fans, but the most watched animated series on all of streaming is the show that Disney+ subscribers will likely be all over.

Bluey - "The Sign" - April 14

The success of the Australian animated series Bluey in the U.S. cannot be undersold. The show is incredibly popular. If there’s a downside to it, it’s that episodes are only a few minutes long. That changes on April 12, however, with the global premiere of ”The Sign” the first extended episode from Bluey, that will come in at nearly 30 minutes in length. Can the show keep the heartwarming hilarity going that long? We’ll find out.

What's On Paramount+ This Week: Brand New Dora The Explorer

Animation continues to be hot over on Paramount+ with the return of a brand new series starring one of Nickelodeon’s most popular heroes for younger audiences.

Dora - April 12

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 25 years since Dora the Explorer first appeared on Nickelodeon. The generation that grew up with her is now old enough to have young children of their own who will now have a chance to learn from Dora as well. Following a Dora animated short being placed in front of the recent Paw Patrol movie, Dora, a 26-episode series, will debut for Paramount+ subscribers and their kids.

What's On Max: A New Series From Robert Downey Jr.

HBO has been the home for high-quality prestige series for years, but in the era of streaming that means that you don’t even need to be an HBO subscriber to get access to those shows. The next big HBO drama will arrive on Max at the same time.

The Sympathizer - April 14

Based on the novel of the same name The Sympathizer follows a Viet Cong spy as as moves to America in the days following the Vietnam War. Robert Downey Jr. appears in multiple roles in the new series, which he also co-produced. The show will debut simultaneously on HBO and on Max.

What's On Prime Video This Week: Fallout Premiers

Prime Video subscribers got one of the most highly anticipated streaming movie releases last month with the Road House remake, which has been an enormous hit. Now the platform hopes to repeat that success with what is sure to be one of the biggest streaming series releases of the year.

Fallout - April 11

For decades studios have tried to find success in adapting video games into movies, which has been met with limited success. Now, the highly acclaimed Fallout games series, which imagines a world that was nearly destroyed by nuclear war back in the 1950s, has been adapted into a streaming series. Fans of the games will certainly be checking this one out to see just how faithful it is to the source material.

What's On Hulu This Week: Music, Time Travel, And Superman

Hulu has now been fully integrated into Disney+, but whether you use it as part of the larger app or still see it as a standalone streaming service, it’s home to all your current TV favs. This week also provides us with a new movie that romance fans may want to give it a look, or at least a listen.

The Greatest Hits - April 12

On the big and small screens, we’ve seen something of a romantic renaissance in recent months, and Hulu may be able to ride that wave with The Greatest Hits a romantic drama with a time travel twist. It will also give viewers a fresh look at the brand new Superman, David Corenswet before he dawns the cape of the Man of Steel.

What's On Apple TV+ This Week: Michael Douglas As Benjamin Franklin

Series based on American history seem to be something Apple TV+ subscribers want. The Manhunt series, about the search for John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of President Lincoln, hasn’t even ended its run yet, and another series based on another key moment in American history is already getting started.

Franklin - April 12

Most of America’s Founding Fathers took their turns as Presidents of the United States. One who did not, but was no less crucial to the successful founding of the nation, was Benjamin Franklin. The new series, simply titled Franklin stars Michael Douglas as the man and focuses on Franklin’s trip to France to gain the country’s support during the Revolutionary War.

Most of America's Founding Fathers took their turns as Presidents of the United States. One who did not, but was no less crucial to the successful founding of the nation, was Benjamin Franklin. The new series, simply titled Franklin stars Michael Douglas as the man and focuses on Franklin's trip to France to gain the country's support during the Revolutionary War.