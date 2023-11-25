Days Before Dropping Out Of Scream, Jenna Ortega Sweetly Stunned In A See-Through Dress While Giving A Big Thanks To Tim Burton At Event
She's looking stunning in a very Wednesday-coded dress.
The news of Melissa Barrera being fired from Scream 7 and Jenna Ortega leaving the seventh horror film not long after have taken over the headlines this week. However, while this news is big and important, Ortega is also working on and celebrating her other massive project, Wednesday. So, days before news broke about her dropping out of Scream, she sweetly stunned in a see-through dress while giving a big shout-out to the Netflix series’ director Tim Burton.
After Barrera was fired over her posts about the Hamas-Israel conflict, it was announced that her on-screen sister, Jenna Ortega, would also not be returning. However, the younger actress's reason for leaving is linked to her shooting schedule for Season 2 of Wednesday, per Deadline. The Netflix mega-hit is expected to go into production in April, and they will shoot in Ireland into the summer. And before all this news came out, the star of The Addams Family spin-off got into the Wednesday spirit by rocking a see-through black dress to give a shout-out to Tim Burton while accepting a Harper's Bazaar award at an event in London. She posted the incredible look and message on Instagram:
Jenna Ortega was part of Harper’s Bazaar’s awards issue and was named a Woman of the Year. The article noted the “big year” the actress has had, citing her work as the titular lead of the Wednesday cast and her campaigns with Dior and Adidas. With all that in mind, she showed her thanks to those who have helped her this year, specifically Burton, at the event and in her Instagram post. After the iconic director presented her with the award from the publication – which was posted on IG – she wrote:
Along with honoring Ortega’s incredible year, the magazine also showed off her fantastic sense of style. As you can see in the post above, she rocked a see-through black dress with a skirt that almost felt like a tutu. The look is whimsical but also Wednesday, and I love the actress’s ability to embrace her gothic character’s aesthetic in her own way.
Since the release of Burton and Ortega's show, she has proven this point over and over again. In January, she rocked a black backless hooded gown to a YSL event, and while she was promoting Wednesday she wore stunning semi-sheer looks that had the energy of her Netflix show. This latest ensemble is another prime example of the actress showing off her own unique style while also embracing Wednesday Addams’ aesthetic.
Moving forward, Jenna Ortega won’t be slowing down, and she’ll likely have another busy year like this last one. Between shooting Season 2 of Wednesday and finishing production on Beetlejuice 2 she’s already doing a lot of work. While it’s a real bummer she dropped out of Scream 7 – which had been rumored for months because of her packed schedule – there’s still so much to look forward to from the young actress.
As more news develops about Scream 7 (which is now reportedly trying to bring back Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempsey after the two stars’ exits) and Jenna Ortega’s other projects, like Wednesday, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, you can stream Season 1 of the Addams-Family spinoff with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
