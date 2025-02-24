Ben Affleck 'Isn't Rushing' Into Dating. One Must He's Looking For In A New Partner

For as long as there have been famous people, the public has loved watching celebrity couples... for better or worse. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well, as both of their relationships made endless headlines. Affleck has reportedly start dating again, post-divorce, and there's a must that he's allegedly seemingly focusing on while dipping his toes back into that water.

Lopez filed for divorce back in August, and they spent months finalizing their divorce without battling in court. They're both reportedly starting to date again, and fans are curious about who they might end up with. An anonymous insider close to Affleck spoke to InTouch Weekly about what's been going on with his personal life, offering:

Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating. His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members

There you have it. The filmmaker/actor is starting to date again, and seemingly wouldn't be opposed to finding the right person. Although given Affleck's past as an addict, he's seemingly bringing more people into his life who understand his sobriety and have also worked the program.

That same anonymous insider shared how Affleck is reportedly focusing on finding a partner who can understand his lifestyle, and what it's like to be with someone who is sober. As they put it:

So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about.

Honestly, can you blame him? Staying sober is often something that addicts think about every day, which is why "one day at a time" is such a common mantra. And while Affleck hasn't met anyone to seriously date just yet, he's seemingly putting his sobriety first.

JLo and Affleck's divorce was finalized, so both A-listers are now free to date new people. It doesn't sound like either of them are trying to rush into anything serious, but they're reportedly beginning to date a bit. We'll just have to wait and see what kind of folks they end up with whenever a real post-divorce relationship is formed.

While their personal life will likely continue to make headlines, both JLo and Ben Affleck have been keeping busy with their busy professional lives. They're each attached to a number of upcoming projects, and even released a movie together post-break-up. That movie called Unstoppable is available to stream now for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Although given the divorce, however amicable it might have been, smart money say they won't be collaborating with each other again in the future.