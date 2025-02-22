What’s Allegedly Going On With Ben Affleck’s Dating Life And More After He And Jennifer Lopez Were Declared Legally Single

Ben Affleck’s personal life has once again found itself in the spotlight following reports that he and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce has been finalized. More specifically, the two were just declared legally single due to a judge signing off on everything weeks after they settled their divorce. Speculation is now swirling around what this means for the actor and filmmaker’s romantic future. Now, a new report is shedding light on how Affleck's allegedly navigating the dating scene and more after dissolving his high-profile relationship with the popstar.

A recent report from People suggests that while the Air director isn’t necessarily rushing into anything serious, he is keeping things open when it comes to dating. An inside source spoke to the outlet, saying:

Ben's casually dating. This doesn't seem to be a focus though.

Ben Affleck is allegedly dedicating most of his time to his career and his role as a father. The Gone Girl star shares three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who continue to be close and exemplify positive co-parenting. The source emphasized that he has a particularly close bond with his son and spends “a lot of time” with him.

While his personal life has been a topic of speculation, the two-time Oscar winner remains busy with several Affleck's been busy with upcoming high-profile projects. The previously confirmed sequel to The Accountant is set to premiere amid the 2025 movie schedule at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8 before its wide release on April 25. In the follow-up to the 2016 action-thriller, the Good Will Hunting star reprises his role as Christian Wolff, alongside Jon Bernthal returning as his character’s brother.

As for the Clerks alum’s dating life, it seems to be more of an afterthought than a priority at the moment. According to the same source, his work schedule keeps him occupied, further explaining:

If he's not filming, he spends long days at his office.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has also been channeling her energy into her career. According to reports, her professional commitments have served as a welcome distraction during this transition period. A source close to the Hustlers star shared that work has been a positive outlet for her in recent months.

Among Lopez’s upcoming projects is Kiss of the Spider Woman, a film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, and an upcoming page-to-screen reimagining of Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel. The project debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where Lopez reportedly received multiple rounds of applause during the screening.

JLo has also been open about how much this role means to her. At Sundance, she became emotional while discussing her lifelong passion for musicals and how this project is a full-circle moment for her.

With both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly focused on their respective careers, it’s clear that work and family have become the priority for both stars as they move forward and put their divorce behind them. The former Batman actor appears to be keeping things low-key for now, balancing fatherhood, work, and the occasional date. But, with two major projects on the way, it seems fans will likely see more of him on-screen before they hear about any serious new romances.

Be sure to remain in the know when it comes to Ben Affleck’s upcoming projects, including his action-packed upcoming thriller RIP, which reunites him with longtime collaborator and friend Matt Damon. You'll be able to find its release date on the 2025 Netflix schedule.