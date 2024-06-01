After Ben Affleck And JLo Were Seen At A Graduation Party, New Report Claims They Are Allegedly Facing Same Relationship Issues That Led To First Break Up
The rumors continue to suggest that there could be trouble in paradise.
Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines for a multitude of reasons over the last few weeks. Yesterday, she announced that she was canceling her tour, her movie Atlas recently premiered on the 2024 movie schedule, and on a personal level, her relationship with Ben Affleck has been surrounded by break-up rumors. Now, after the two were seen together at the Argo director’s daughter’s graduation party, there’s a claim rolling around that the couple is facing similar issues that led to their first breakup in 2004.
On Thursday, May 30, Ben Affleck and JLo were seen at a graduation party for Violet, the daughter of Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, per Page Six. These photos came out amid the pair facing a lot of outside hate and rumors regarding their marriage. However, the day after these photos were taken, and right before the singer’s tour was canceled, a source claimed that while Bennifer are not looking to get divorced, they are allegedly facing similar issues that led to their first breakup. They claimed to ET:
There have been rumors that JLo’s work had been the focus of her marriage, however, she said that over the “past few years, I’ve tried to slow down more and be home more.” Along with this, in the announcement that her tour had been canceled, it was explained that her reason was to take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”
The source went on to note that both Lopez and Affleck are feeling pressure to balance their professional lives with their personal ones. Apparently, that parallels with issues they faced the first time they were together, as the source said:
While it’s been reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living in separate homes, they’ve been seen together on a few occasions, like Violet’s graduation party, and the pair has appeared to be wearing their wedding rings.
With all that in mind, despite the source claiming they are facing the same problems they ran into 20 years ago, they reportedly don’t want to break up or get divorced, as they said:
Overall, when it comes to what we know for a fact, there’s been a massive change in Jennifer Lopez’s plans, as her tour has been canceled, and she was recently seen with Ben Affleck at a family function. As for what reports allege, it seems like the couple is having a difficult time.
When more information comes out about the state of JLo and Ben Affleck’s relationship, we’ll be sure to let you know about it. In the meantime, to keep up with what they are doing professionally, make sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on the actor/director’s upcoming work and stream the singer/actress’s latest movie Atlas with a Netflix subscription.
