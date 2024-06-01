After Ben Affleck And JLo Were Seen At A Graduation Party, New Report Claims They Are Allegedly Facing Same Relationship Issues That Led To First Break Up

Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines for a multitude of reasons over the last few weeks. Yesterday, she announced that she was canceling her tour , her movie Atlas recently premiered on the 2024 movie schedule , and on a personal level, her relationship with Ben Affleck has been surrounded by break-up rumors. Now, after the two were seen together at the Argo director’s daughter’s graduation party, there’s a claim rolling around that the couple is facing similar issues that led to their first breakup in 2004.

On Thursday, May 30, Ben Affleck and JLo were seen at a graduation party for Violet, the daughter of Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, per Page Six . These photos came out amid the pair facing a lot of outside hate and rumors regarding their marriage. However, the day after these photos were taken, and right before the singer’s tour was canceled, a source claimed that while Bennifer are not looking to get divorced, they are allegedly facing similar issues that led to their first breakup. They claimed to ET :

Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments.

There have been rumors that JLo’s work had been the focus of her marriage, however, she said that over the “past few years, I’ve tried to slow down more and be home more.” Along with this, in the announcement that her tour had been canceled, it was explained that her reason was to take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

The source went on to note that both Lopez and Affleck are feeling pressure to balance their professional lives with their personal ones. Apparently, that parallels with issues they faced the first time they were together, as the source said:

They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn't repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are.

While it’s been reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living in separate homes , they’ve been seen together on a few occasions, like Violet’s graduation party, and the pair has appeared to be wearing their wedding rings .

With all that in mind, despite the source claiming they are facing the same problems they ran into 20 years ago, they reportedly don’t want to break up or get divorced, as they said:

Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced. and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy.

Overall, when it comes to what we know for a fact, there’s been a massive change in Jennifer Lopez’s plans, as her tour has been canceled, and she was recently seen with Ben Affleck at a family function. As for what reports allege, it seems like the couple is having a difficult time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors