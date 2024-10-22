Ben Affleck And JLo's Shared Mansion Has Been On The Market For Months Now. A Real Estate Expert Explains Why It's Taking So Long To Sell

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, including recent examples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But the pair that's been turning the most heads recently is definitely Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Years after breaking the internet for getting married in Vegas, they're in the process of splitting up. Affleck and JLo's shared mansion has been on the market for months now, and a real estate expert explains why it's taking so long to sell.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August after two years of marriage. With no prenup in place, they're going through a famous divorce lawyer to help split their assets. That includes Bennifer's $68 million mansion, which has been on the market for over 100 days. Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim spoke to Realtor.com about why this makes sense, offering:

It would have been surprising for the house to sell in less than 100 days. Most homes of this magnitude are on the market for six months, and in many cases significantly longer.

There you have it. While the public might think that the mansion is taking a long time to sell, it's fairly standard for a home of its size and price to sit on the market for a while. We'll just have to wait how long it takes to actually find a buyer, and if the former couple gets the all the money that they're hoping for.

Their shared home is just one way that finances are factoring into the divorce proceedings for Ben and Jen. The pair reportedly lost millions on This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription), which adds to the stakes involved with selling the mansion. In the same report, Oppenheim explained the complicated financial reality that comes with putting that home on the market, saying:

It’s likely they will sell the house in the $58 million to $60 million range, thus they could lose several million dollars on the sale. The house is located in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, which is technically in the city of Los Angeles (not the independent city of Beverly Hills), so the mansion tax applies. Therefore, they will have to pay a mansion tax of more than $3 million. So they could lose more than an additional $5 million after commissions, taxes, etc

Is anyone else's head spinning? While selling one's home always comes with strings, Lopez and Affleck are dealing with a unique set of circumstances for their mansion. So they have the potential to lose a ton of money, even if they find a buyer who is willing to shell out the dough. And the potential loss in money doesn't even factor into the money that Bennifer spent on home renovations before moving in.

Only time will tell how it all shakes out, but fans are curious to see if the money involved in the mansion ends up landing Affleck and Lopez in court.