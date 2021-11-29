Best Buy Has Really Cheap Christmas Movie Blu-Rays For Cyber Monday, Someone Hide My Credit Card

The Holiday Season is currently in full swing, with Thanksgiving in the rear view and the shopping-centric days upon us. And while folks out there get deals on gifts, movie fans will be thrilled to learn that beloved Christmas movies can be purchased for wildly low prices. Because Best Buy is offering really cheap Blu-rays for Cyber Monday and I may need to hide my credit card.

Movies are apart of many families' holiday traditions, and there are a number of popular titles that are re-watched annually. And many of those most popular movies can be purchased for Blu-ray for a killer deal with prices going as low as the $4-8 range.

The beloved original two Home Alone movies are included with this killer blu-ray sale. Both of the movies starring Macaulay Culkin are available for on sale for Cyber Monday at just $3.99. Will Ferrell's modern classic Elf can also be snagged for just $5.99, resulting in ten dollar's worth of savings from its regular listing price.

For those moviegoers and families looking to feel more '90s nostalgia, more classic Christmas movies are available at low Cyber Monday Prices. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation technically released in '89, but it's another comedy that has become a cult classic in the years since its release. And while you may be able to watch Chevy Chase's pratfalls on syndication, it's edited for time, content, and language. And we all know that's not what Sparky is about.

Speaking of TV syndication, there's one movie Christmas movie known for airing time after time on the holiday. That's A Christmas Story, which is another legendary film for the season. But much like Christmas Vacation, there is some content that's cut when the movie is on television. And now is the perfect time to purchase your own copy to see the full, uncut movie.

Of course, there are plenty of other classic Christmas movies currently on sale for Cyber Monday. The full list is on Best Buy's website, and includes other beloved titles like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. There's also more adult-oriented movies like Love Actually and A Bad Mom's Christmas. And the majority of the movies on the list have a shockingly low price tag.

So whether you're looking for a cheap stocking stuffer or in need of your own Blu-ray to play as you wrap gifts, Christmas classics are currently super affordable.

