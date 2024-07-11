Blake Lively Got Called A 'Crown Straightener.' It Sounds Like An Insult, But It’s Actually The 'Best Compliment’

Blake Lively totally slays in everything she does. Whether she blows people away with her movie/TV roles, rocks head to toe in Barbiecore for a Barbie screening, or is a loyal and dedicated wife and mother, Lively deserves to take a bow. When the Queen A-lister was called a “crown straightener” on social media, she actually finds it to be the “best compliment” with an explanation of why.

It’s easy to interpret a “crown straightener” as a person’s sidekick who makes sure the person above her looks fab while standing in the background. Blake Lively, on the other hand, found nothing offensive about the term when she was called a “crown straightener” on social media and explains on Instagram why it’s actually the “best compliment:”

Based on Blake Lively’s statement, she interprets being a “crown straightener” as someone who supports the women in her life whether they’re blood relatives or good friends. We see in the carousel of photos a picture of Lively helping Colleen Hoover with her dress who wrote the book for the Gossip Girl actress’s upcoming movie It Ends with Us.

We also see Blake Lively helping her It Ends with Us co-star, Isabela Ferrer, straighten her jeans and Lively helping Hoover with her hair in the next photos. There are more photos of the A Simple Favor actress with other women in her life like her mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds, author Tarryn Fisher, and her with the staff of Sony Pictures as they walk into the theater to see the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation . It’s truly remarkable to see the leading lady show love for the women in her life and credit them for the positive effect they’ve had on her.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise what a gem Blake Lively is in being a method of support for her peers. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, said that his wife is the best due to her empathy and passing that empathy to him. Lively is also there for her four children in making sure she and Reynolds split work so they can be there for them.

Not to mention, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress truly is in a sisterhood with her castmates of one of the best female friendship films when they reunited to support America Ferrera for her Barbie movie. Just like the women in Blake Lively’s life had a profound effect on her, it looks like she’s showing love right back at them.

While being called a “crown straightener” may sound like an insult, Blake Lively takes her new calling card with gusto, feeling proud to support the women of her life. When your female peers bring so much positivity to you, it becomes an easy choice to be there for them. You can see Lively in the 2024 movie release of It Ends with Us in theaters on August 9th.