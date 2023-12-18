Blake Lively Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock Barbiecore, But The Icing On The Cake Was Her Cinderella Comment

2023 has truly been the year of Barbie, as Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed (and financially successful) film made a mark not only on cinema but pop culture as a whole. A side effect of the movie’s popularity is an increase in Barbiecore – the fashion trend that’s seen various people sporting their best pink ensembles. Celebrities across Hollywood have even greatly indulged in it, and I’m not just talking about the cast of Gerwig’s flick. Blake Lively became the latest star to rock it and did so in tremendous fashion. However, when she shared snapshots on social media, the icing on the cake was her Cinderella comment.

Blake Lively has been a busy woman over the past few days. Not only did she attend a birthday party for Taylor Swift (which she posted about) , but she also had a reunion with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars . With the latter event, Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn supported their longtime friend, Barbie cast member America Ferrara, during a screening of the comedy. Each woman also wore a different shade of pink to mark the occasion.

As noted by Harper’s Bazaar , the Rhythm Section star opted to go with a neon-pink mini dress from Oscar de la Renta, which had a feathered skirt. She also added to the look with matching opera gloves, a Judith Leiber clutch bag and pointed Malone Souliers pumps. Check out her fit in the Instagram story snapshot below:

Of course, anyone who follows the Gossip Girl alum on social media is probably aware of just how cheeky she can be, too. So naturally, when she dropped another photo, which included members of her glam team, she made a perfect pun that nodded to Cinderella. See how she referenced the storybook princess in the following pic:

I’m not sure there are many women who are as fashionable and funny as Blake Lively is. Sure, I can appreciate perfect threads, but it’s a good joke that really reaches me. Still, it’s hard not to take notice of her striking pink wardrobe, which may be one of the best Barbiecore looks we’ve seen this year. Leave it to the A-list actress to get in on the craze and totally crush it.

It’s been downright astounding to watch the rise of fashion related to the Barbie movie during these past several months. Barbiecore has been rocked by Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney , Kourtney Kardashian and many more. Of course, the cast of the fan-favorite film has also been sporting some great looks as well. That includes lead actress Margot Robbie, who was back in Barbiecore earlier this month when the cast reunited for the release of the movie’s published screenplay book. To put it mildly, pink is the color of the year.

Blake Lively’s transition into the bright color marks a bit of a departure from the outfits she's been wearing more recently. These last few weeks have seen the A Simple Favor star sporting black outfits, as she’s done when hanging out with Taylor Swift. As revealed in Lively’s post honoring Swift and Beyoncé , she also wore a stunning black dress to the premiere of Queen Bey’s Renaissance movie. So the pink was definitely refreshing. I’m not sure if she’ll sport another look like that before the year is out, though what I do expect is for her to drop even more jokes on social media – Cinderella-related or otherwise.