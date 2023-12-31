Blake Lively Looks Gorgeous In A Glittery Gold Jumpsuit, But It's Her Rings And Nails I'm Most Obsessed About

Blake Lively has had some epic fashion moments over the past 12 months — often in social media posts punctuated with her signature humor — and whether she’s rocking head-to-toe Barbiecore or donning multiple bikinis just months after giving birth , we’ll take as many looks as she’s willing to give. As the actress looks back on the year that was 2023, there’s no question why one particular outfit is one worth remembering. Lively posted a couple of throwbacks in a glittery gold jumpsuit, but I’m actually obsessed with her nail art and rings.

Back in September, Blake Lively donned a Michael Kors gold-sequined jumpsuit for New York Fashion Week , and she chose to remember that look in the “2023 Memories” she posted to Instagram. While there’s no arguing that she absolutely stuns in the outfit, scroll through to check out her statement rings and nails decorated to look like studded leather:

Elle Gerstein is credited as her nail artist, and I love how the shiny brown polish is accessorized with gold studs, giving the nails the impression of leather. It’s a casual look, but it complements Blake Lively’s golden jumpsuit perfectly. What’s more, she added a pop of color with several rings from Brent Neale Jewelry and Lorraine Schwartz. The cool tones perfectly completed the NYFW ensemble.

That’s not even to mention the jumpsuit itself, which Blake Lively looked amazing in. The skintight fit with flared legs was cinched in the middle with a belt nearly camouflaged by the surrounding sequins. Apparently, it took a lot of bravery and hard work for the actress to wear such an ensemble after giving birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child in February. In the caption of the throwback pic, she wrote that only Michael Kors “could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby.”

Blake Lively didn’t have anything to worry about with her post-baby body, and hopefully she knows how gorgeous she always looks. While she may be winning me over with her choice of accessories and nail art, the Gossip Girl actress was not alone in adorning the gold this year. Renaissance concert film star Beyoncé showed off her own ridiculously sexy gold bodysuit with strategically placed hands on tour, while Janelle Monáe brought her signature style in a futuristic gold dress with cutouts at the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors in March.

More recently, Rachel Zegler went Old Hollywood glam in a golden gown, shimmering in a strapless dress at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala held in early December. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was dripping in gold for the Kardashian-Jenners’ epic Christmas Eve party, and many fans wondered if her gown was a low-key reference to her presumed boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and his new movie Wonka. Is SHE the Golden Ticket?

All of the above look scrumdiddlyumptious to me, and while Blake Lively may be saying goodbye to the gold jumpsuit and leather-studded nails of 2023, I can’t wait to see what these fashionistas have in store for us in the new year.