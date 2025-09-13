Perez Hilton Speaks Out After Blake Lively Drops Her Subpoena Against Him Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is still ongoing, and as it continues, other people are being pulled into and out of it. This includes Perez Hilton. This summer, he’s been fighting a subpoena that the Gossip Girl star’s team issued. Now, it’s been dropped, and he’s spoken out about it.

Perez Hilton has been clear in his opposition to this subpoena, and now, it’s been dropped. According to court documents obtained by Page Six , Lively put in the request not long after the ACLU of Nevada started representing Hilton. Reacting to this choice, the writer said:

I am certain with every fiber of my being that if the ACLU of Nevada had not agreed to represent me and had they not called her lawyers yesterday to inform them of that, Blake would absolutely still be pursuing the subpoena! They withdrew today — after yesterday’s call.

Back in July, Hilton was subpoenaed, and in August, around the one-year anniversary of It Ends With Us theatrical release , a judge issued a ruling about letters he had filed that stopped him from using “disrespectful” and “intemperate” language, among other things, in his filings. The blogger said he’d follow the order, and for a long time, he was representing himself.

This all happened because Lively alleged that Hilton and Justin Baldoni colluded to work on a smear campaign against her. Hilton explained in an interview with Page Six before the hearing that “nobody told [him] to write anything negative about her,” and that “nobody paid” him to do it. He also criticized the subpoena overall, saying:

I’m not being sued, I did nothing wrong, and the subpoena is burdensome, it is too broad, and it is seeking my journalistic sources and work product, which is all privileged, protected information.

Now, this subpoena has been dropped. However, the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni is nowhere near over, with a trial set in March of 2026.

Hilton, notably, isn’t the only big name involved in this ongoing situation. Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back as she spoke about the actress attempting to subpoena her. Meanwhile, the actress who played the young version of Livley’s character in It Ends With Us, Isabela Ferrer, was subpoenaed by both legal teams involved with this case.

On top of all that, there’s also been a bunch of back and forth about whether Taylor Swift will be involved , and how she reportedly feels about it. The latest reports, via the BBC , state that she did not agree to be deposed.

