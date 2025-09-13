Perez Hilton Speaks Out After Blake Lively Drops Her Subpoena Against Him Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni
The subpoena has been withdrawn.
The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is still ongoing, and as it continues, other people are being pulled into and out of it. This includes Perez Hilton. This summer, he’s been fighting a subpoena that the Gossip Girl star’s team issued. Now, it’s been dropped, and he’s spoken out about it.
Perez Hilton has been clear in his opposition to this subpoena, and now, it’s been dropped. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Lively put in the request not long after the ACLU of Nevada started representing Hilton. Reacting to this choice, the writer said:
Back in July, Hilton was subpoenaed, and in August, around the one-year anniversary of It Ends With Us theatrical release, a judge issued a ruling about letters he had filed that stopped him from using “disrespectful” and “intemperate” language, among other things, in his filings. The blogger said he’d follow the order, and for a long time, he was representing himself.
This all happened because Lively alleged that Hilton and Justin Baldoni colluded to work on a smear campaign against her. Hilton explained in an interview with Page Six before the hearing that “nobody told [him] to write anything negative about her,” and that “nobody paid” him to do it. He also criticized the subpoena overall, saying:
Now, this subpoena has been dropped. However, the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni is nowhere near over, with a trial set in March of 2026.
Hilton, notably, isn’t the only big name involved in this ongoing situation. Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back as she spoke about the actress attempting to subpoena her. Meanwhile, the actress who played the young version of Livley’s character in It Ends With Us, Isabela Ferrer, was subpoenaed by both legal teams involved with this case.
On top of all that, there’s also been a bunch of back and forth about whether Taylor Swift will be involved, and how she reportedly feels about it. The latest reports, via the BBC, state that she did not agree to be deposed.
As this situation continues, we’ll keep you updated on who gets looped into this legal situation. It’s worth noting that Baldoni’s lawsuits were dismissed earlier this summer, and the director and Lively have a court date set, as I mentioned, for early next year.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
