How Taylor Swift Is (Allegedly) Feeling About Blake Lively After Process Server Was Arrested Outside Travis Kelce's Home

Despite It Ends With Us premiering over a year ago, the drama surrounding the book to screen adaptation hasn't slowed down. After Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against the production company of the film (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), a long legal saga started that's showing no signs of slowing down. Taylor Swift has been roped into the ongoing situation, and an insider alleged how the global pop star feels about her friend after a process server was arrested outside Travis Kelce's home.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a serious power couple that is constantly making headlines. But once Swift was deposed in relation to Lively's legal battle with director/actor Justin Baldoni, rumors started swirling about the state of the two women's friendship... especially after someone was arrested for trespassing on Kelce's home while trying to serve Swift deposition papers. Per an anonymous insider who spoke to Radar Online, this might the end of the famous friendship. They claimed:

For Taylor, that arrest was it. She believes Blake opened the door to all of this, and watching a process server get handcuffed at Travis' home because of Blake's lawsuit was humiliating. It has ended whatever was left of their bond.

Ouch. While we should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, it might offer an idea about what's happening behind the scenes. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship is reportedly suffering as a result of the It Ends With Us drama. Texts about Swift and her fans were leaked early on in this legal battle, with Baldoni's team allegedly spending thousands to combat Swifties online.

There were early reports about Swift distancing herself from Lively, but it seems the trespassing arrest may have further strained their friendship. A separate anonymous source also issued a comment to the outlet, claiming:

Taylor has dealt with stalkers and security scares for years, but being dragged into Blake's drama with Baldoni feels different. She sees it as betrayal. That arrest was the moment she decided she's done.

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, this claim makes sense. The pair are gearing up to spend their lives together, so she might be feeling particularly protective over the NFL player. And having a lawsuit-related arrest happen on his property might have changed things permanently for her and Lively.

Despite Justin Baldoni's defamation case being tossed out, it's clear that the legal saga between him and Lively isn't going away anytime soon. Both of their teams are hard at work, and I can't imagine how much money they're spending in lawyer fees.

While Blake Lively has some upcoming projects lined up on the 2026 movie release list and beyond, the same can't be said for Justin Baldoni. We'll just have to see how the legal situation plays out.