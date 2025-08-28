Megyn Kelly Did Not Hold Back While Talking About Blake Lively Trying to Subpoena Her Amid It Ends With Us Legal Drama: 'She's A Narcissistic, Liar, Bully, Brat'
The latest update in Blake Lively's lawsuit comes from a surprising place.
The latest update in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni stemming from the production of the movie It Ends With Us has come from a somewhat unlikely source. Megyn Kelly just revealed that she had been battling a subpoena in court that Lively’s team had served, and now she’s completely unloading on the actress.
Speaking Sirius XM's The Megyn Kelly Show, the host revealed that Lively had reportedly subpoenaed several podcasts and other shows that had covered the ongoing legal battle, and Kelly's show was one of them. Kelly said…
Last year’s romantic drama It Ends With Us was a surprise box office hit, but a lot of the headlines surrounding the film were focused on the press tour and the fact that, Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film, and Blake Lively, who also produced it, were rarely, if ever, seen together. Stories began to come out regarding tension on the set.
These came to a head when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment. Baldoni countersued Lively, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times, which published a major story on the topic. In June, Baldoni’s lawsuits were thrown out by a judge.
Megyn Kelly’s lawyer is Bryan Freedman, the same attorney who is representing Baldoni in Lively's sexual harassment suit against him. The host claimed that Lively’s subpoenas were focused on getting communications dealing with Kelly’s reporting on the lawsuit, based on the belief that there may have been some sort of collusion between the parties to paint Blake Lively in a negative light. Kelly insisted that wasn’t the case, while doubling down on the negative language, saying…
According to Kelly, Blake Lively’s team missed a deadline to file paperwork regarding the subpoena, and for that reason, the subpoena was killed. The host went on to claim that Lively, as well Ryan Reynolds, were “bullies” who went after her, as well as other podcasters, who didn’t have the means to defend themselves in court, as punishment for negative coverage.
Kelly drew attention to other times she felt Blake Lively had been a “bully,” including an old interview with Lively that went viral following the lawsuit. Near the end of the segment, Kelly made her opinion quite clear, saying...
Megyn Kelly clearly doesn’t believe the allegations against Justin Baldoni made in Blake Lively’s lawsuit. In the end, it will really only matter what a court thinks. The suit is set to go in front of a judge next spring.
