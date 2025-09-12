Taylor Swift Will Be Deposed In The Ongoing Legal Battle Between Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni, With Details Emerging About What It Will Happen

Despite It Ends With Us being released back in August of 2024, the drama film is still making headlines related to the long legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While Baldoni's defamation case was tossed out, his legal team has continued to file new motions. Now it looks like Taylor Swift is being deposed, and we even know when that's expected to happen.

Swift was name dropped by Baldoni's legal team early as December of 2024, so the public has been wondering if she'll get involved, and how that'll affect her friendship with Blake Lively. A new report by Us Weekly claims that she's been officially deposed, and has agreed to cooperate. But her schedule reportedly makes her “unable to do so before October 20".

This timing likely tracks for Swifties, as Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl is being released on October 3rd (aka Mean Girls Day). So she'll likely be busy promoting its release from now until the end of October. Looks like the public, as well as Lively and Baldoni, will likely have to wait for the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Disney+ and Sony)

Swift has been named a number of times throughout the drama surrounding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Recently the pop star was subpoenaed in May by Baldoni's legal team. They claim that Lively was using Swift's massive popularity to put pressure on him regarding script changes and other influences on the movie.

This long legal affair began when Blake Lively sued Mayfarer Studios over inappropriate behavior on set, resulting in Justin Baldoni filing his own countersuit. Eventually the chatter surrounding Swift got so loud that a rep issued a statement which read:

Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history

While T. Swift's song "My Tears Ricochet" was on It Ends With Us' soundtrack, her reps maintain that was her sole involvement in the book to screen adaptation. The same statement went as far to say Justin Baldoni was "creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case." Nevertheless, she has agreed to answer questions related to the subpoena.

This legal battle between Baldoni and Lively is showing no signs of slowing down, and the inclusion of Taylor Swift will likely only get more eyes on the situation. One can only imagine the legal feed the pair of stars are raking in.

It Ends With Us is streaming on Netflix and Blake Lively has a number of upcoming projects expected for the 2026 movie release list. As for Justin Baldoni, it doesn't look like he's currently attached to any titles, either as a director or actor.