Blake Lively Shared Her Take On One Of Her Best Red Carpet Looks Ever, And It's Absolutely A Stunner

Ever since she donned those iconic outfits on Gossip Girl and made her personal style clear on red carpets in the early 2010s, Blake Lively has been a top-tier fashionista. Using incredible clothing, fabulous big hairdos and fun accessories, she’s had a bunch of memorable red carpet moments over the last 15 years ( 2018 Met Gala gown , I’m looking at you). However, there’s one from 2012 that the actress recently pointed to as one of her favorites. Let me tell you, it’s an absolute stunner.

During an interview about her new hair brand, Blake Brown Beauty with Bustle , Lively was asked what her favorite way to wear her hair is, and she said “big.” Then, to prove that point further, she pointed to an iconic fashion moment from 2012, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)

As you can see, Lively went full Old Hollywood for this look for the Savages premiere.

She wore a stunning fitted strapless Zuhair Murad gown, per THR . Between the sheer-ish tulle and the structured black lines, it’s a timeless and wonderful number. Complimenting it, Lively wore a chunky gold bangle and fun gold earrings. Adding to that, she wore simple makeup with a bold red lip.

Then, as she pointed out in the recent interview, her hair was styled in a glamorous Old Hollywood way. That honestly really brought the look home, as it completed the timeless and high-glam ensemble. Lively spoke more about her hair for this premiere, saying:

My favorite hairstyle that I’ve ever worn to a red carpet event was at the Los Angeles premiere of Savages in 2012. Rod Ortega, who I’ve worked with for many years, did such beautiful old Hollywood hair that felt classic, but also sunny and modern.

The A Simple Favor star then continued to talk about why her hair can make or break a look. While we talk a lot about her bold clothes – like her gold minidress from this year’s LACMA Art + Film Gala and her Barbiecore moment from the It Ends With Us press tour – her hair and how she styles it also play a big part.

When I think of Blake Lively I think of her big blonde wavy hair, and that’s exactly what she’s going for. How it’s styled is also a priority in all of her ensembles, as she said:

I like classic, fresh makeup, probably because, for me, the main event is always hair. I like it to be big, whether it's air dried and my natural waves, or a big hairdo for a night out. It’s also the most critical part of styling to me — how you style your hair with an outfit sets the tone.

In this 2012 example, the hair certainly did set the tone. It was a bit more structured than Lively’s typical waves, and it complimented the fitted gown flawlessly. Over and over again, the actress has paired a hairdo perfectly with her outfit, and it’s one of the reasons why she’s a true fashion icon.

This isn’t just the case for her red carpet looks, it’s true for Lively’s on-screen fits too. From Gossip Girl to A Simple Favor to the 2024 movie schedule’s It Ends With Us (which will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription on December 9), the actress’s wardrobe and hair play a part in defining her character, and it’s always fun to figure out the meaning behind it.

So, now I can’t wait to see Lively’s next looks and focus on both her clothes and her hairdos, because this 2012 example proves just how essential both are for a truly stunning look.