Welcome The Brenaissance 2.0, Brendan Fraser Has Another Buzzworthy Movie Coming Post-Oscar Win

After being low-key in Hollywood for years following a series of events, the entertainment industry has welcomed back Brendan Fraser with open arms. Landing his major movie role with Darren Aronofsky in The Whale gave the actor serious awards recognition and made devoted fans root for his career comeback . After Fraser won his first Oscar for The Whale he's bring on the Brenaissance 2.0 with another buzzworthy movie coming that’s making me cross my fingers for Oscar #2.

Following his Oscar win, Brendan Fraser got real about being “picky” about his next roles . I can’t say I blame the man, considering the downward slope he experienced in the 2000s with the huge star’s forgettable flop Monkeybone and the critically panned flick Furry Vengeance that made him rethink his entire career .

If Fraser wants his success to keep rolling, he’s gotta pick movies that show promise. It looks like The Mummy star picked a good script for his next film. According to Indiewire’s early response to Brendan Fraser’s new drama Rental Family, I’m already feeling the buzz and anticipating the next stage of the Brenaissance:

An endearingly transparent actor whose one hyper-legible emotion at a time approach made him a perfect accomplice for whatever Darren Aronofsky was going for with 'The Whale,' Fraser plays every scene in “Rental Family” as if he’s suffering from a pain that he doesn’t know how to disguise. His smile is a wince, his wince is an open wound, and his wounds seem to run so deep that the movie doesn’t have the heart to even tell us what they are.

Wow. Based on this, it appears that Brendan Fraser is going to give us an emotional performance that will drive us to tears again. As the Inkheart star will be portraying an actor finding purpose by playing family roles for real-life clients, it seems we’ll be seeing a man dealing with an internal pain that can’t be hidden based on the character’s quiet intensity on his face. Sometimes, the subtitles in an actor’s choices tell a story louder than words can.

The part of the 2025 movie release that I’m sure will make anyone emotional is when Brendan Fraser’s character agrees to pretend to be a little girl’s father that she’s never met. Per the same piece, it looks like Rental Family’s father/daughter relationship plot truly stood out. In the critic's words:

His [character’s] relationship with Mia feels real as can be and glaringly fake all at once, which is just as well in a gentle little movie that recognizes truth and performance as two sides of the same coin.

I personally love movies like this that make us question if what’s supposed to be fake can stand as a person’s truth all at once. We saw this in excellent movies like Birdman or The Truman Show, where characters get so absorbed in the world of fantasy that they forget what’s true. Check out the trailer for the movie below:

It’s ironic how in the trailer of Rental Family that we hear the George of the Jungle star say that as an performer that he can’t help people. Yet, the Canadian-American actor's range of performances before and during the Brenaissance has had fans share all of the feels of every accomplishment and movie the talented actor has been in. Even though a performance, the audience being moved by what’s shown on screen is entirely real and can only be evoked by an actor’s breathtaking portrayal.

Through the dramedy Rental Family, Fraser has landed yet another buzzworthy movie that I’m confident he’ll knock out of the park. But the Brenaissance train refuses to hit the gas yet as his upcoming D-Day movie, Pressure, will be another film where you’ll need to grab the tissues. With each new role, it proves Fraser’s career comeback is more than just remarkable , but also the chance to move audiences with heartfelt, memorable roles.

Make sure to check out the Oscar-winning actor’s next movie, Rental Family, in theaters on November 21st.