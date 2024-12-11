It’s Been Less Than A Day Since News Broke About Megan Fox And MGK Splitting, But A Big Netflix Dating Rumor Has Already Been Debunked

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or the constant updates from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Another pair that's been known to turn heads is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have reportedly broken up again shortly after announcing their pregnancy. It’s been less than a day since news broke about the split, but a big dating rumor has already been debunked.

Back in November, Megan Fox announced her pregnancy with an edgy photo shoot covered in black ooze. While this seemed like a positive sign related to her relationship with MGK, it was reported that they've broken up after she found something unseemly on his phone. Rumors bean swirling immediately, including that she was already dating her Subservience co-star Michele Morrone. The discourse got to loud that the actor's reps issued a statement to TMZ, which reads:

Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.

There you have it. Sounds like Fox and Morrone are simply coworkers and nothing more. The rep claims that not only are they not romantic, but they're literally in different continents at this point. We'll just have to see if this helps to quell the rumors surrounding the Transformers actress.

The trailer for Subservience showed off Megan Fox's most recent movie appearance, where she played a sexy but murderous robot who was meant to be a companion for a young girl. She and Michele Morrone had some steamy scenes, but that doesn't mean that things are heating up between the pair of actors. Besides, the movie was filmed a year ago, before her pregnancy and recent breakup with MGK.

(Image credit: XYZ Films)

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's reported break-up is only the latest in a line of very public issues within their relationship. While they were originally attached at the hip (and wearing controversial Halloween costumes), the drama began during Super Bowl Sunday back in 2023. That's when Fox deleted their photos together, before temporarily deactivating her Instagram profile altogether. Rumors of infidelity began swirling, although Fox shut down one concerning MGK's bandmate.

In the time that's passed, fans have definitely been paying attention to see whether or not the couple would last. They reportedly went through extensive couple's therapy, although they never set another date for their wedding. The news that they were expecting a baby seemed to be a sign that things were back to normal, but it sounds like now the drama has continued. We'll just have to see what comes next.

At the time of writing this story, Megan Fox isn't attached to any upcoming projects. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.