Brian Austin Green Responds To Commenter Who Called Him A ‘Bad Father’ Over His Kids' Wardrobe Choices

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox may have moved on with new partners following their divorce, but the fellow actors continue to share three sons and reportedly have a solid co-parenting relationship . After they had to confront rumors about whether they force their kids to wear "girls clothes," Green was really not having it when one commenter called him a “bad father” on the internet.

Former music video director, producer and politician Robby Starbuck called out Green and Fox’s parenting when he posted a paparazzi photo of Megan Fox with her three kids, Noah (10), Bodhi (9) and Journey (6), and claimed to be an old neighbor of theirs who once witnessed “child abuse” when they had a “full on breakdown” when they were “forced” to wear girls clothes. After Green called the allegations “totally bogus” and Fox called him out for using her children as “leverage,” Green took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a comment that read “u are a bad father” and wrote this in response:

People like this have lost their minds. Why anyone thinks it’s morally ok to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy. Let’s do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.

Green spoke to a blatant flaw on the internet of people often seeing headlines and claims, and then passing judgement on people about whom they have little information. It goes to show that Brian Austin Green sees some of the comments people post and is affected by the negativity he’s seen. The actor wanted to show his followers that we need to “do better as a society” and not bring people down so quickly.

Following the viral claim, Robby Starbuck is now facing legal blowback from the photographer who took the photo of Megan Fox and her kids, which he used to support his allegations on social media. Legal papers claim Starbuck could be in hot water for copyright infringement since he didn’t purchase the right to use the photo before tweeting it. The original tweet with the photo has since been deleted by Starbuck.

Following Starbuck’s claims, Fox also clapped back at the Republican politician for “exploited” her children’s gender identity to "gain attention" for his political campaign before asserting that he “fucked with the wrong witch.” In response, Starbuck took to Instagram to say he does not fear her “threats of witchcraft” before asking her to “turn to God” and “start a new chapter” in her life, along with inviting her to “sit down to talk about gender identity.”