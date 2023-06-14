Man Who Accused Megan Fox Of Forcing Her Kids To Wear Girls Clothes Is Now Facing Legal Blowback

While being a celebrity is a dream for many, the reality of this notoriety includes a number of downsides. It makes one’s personal life into a public matter, which is something that Megan Fox knows all too well. On top of making headlines with her relationship to Machine Gun Kelly, folks online have also taken aim at her parenting through the years. And the man who accused Fox of forcing her kids to wear girls clothes is now facing legal blowback. I have to wonder if she’ll comment on the situation.

Megan Fox has had to fire back at haters regarding her parenting a few times over the years. Recently she came under attack for the way her kids were dressed in a paparazzi photo, leading her and ex and the father of the kids Brian Austin Green to clap back himself . The person behind those comments is political hopeful Robby Starbuck, and TMZ has revealed that his post landed him in hot water with the photographer behind the image of Fox’s family.

The image of Fox’s family that was spread by Robby Starbuck is actually owned by an agency titled Backgrid. TMZ acquired copies of legal papers that were sent to Starbuck in response to his use of the photo. They’re claiming its a copyright infringement, since he didn’t purchase the rights to the image before tweeting out his political stance.

Backgrid also maintains that the image can’t be claimed as “fair use” by Robby Starbuck, because his viral tweet was intended for political purposes. They seemingly want some sort of financial retribution, since the tweet has been seen by so many people. A quote acquired by TMZ from the letter reads:

While historically not always the case, we expect those who hope to serve as our elected representatives to lead by example and fully comply with federal law. Today, we demand you do so.

It’s unclear how this situation will shake out, but it’s just the latest example of Megan Fox’s personal life becoming a public matter. Fox and Brian Austin Green continue to co-parent together , and seem to be a united force when it comes to the kids. They both took umbrage with Starbuck sharing an image of their kids, and now it’s become a legal situation seemingly without their involvement.

Of course, the public is also invested in the state of Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly . The pair have made countless headlines over the last few months, as things seem to be shaky regarding their engagement. The drama started when Fox deleted their photos over Super Bowl weekend , and they’re reportedly doing a great deal of work to reconcile.