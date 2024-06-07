Brie Larson And Julianne Hough Prove The Sauna Look Is The New Bathtub Photo In Fun Bikini Posts

Over the past couple of years, a fun lil trend we’ve seen pop up is fashion photos in or around bathtubs. One time, JLo posted a stunning selfie from the tub on her honeymoon, and last spring, Karen Gillan hopped in the bathtub ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy premiere for a fun photoshoot in a black minidress and sparkly black boots. However, it seems like we’re moving the trend from the bathroom to the sauna if Brie Larson and Julianne Hough have anything to say about it.

I have to say, Brie Larson always has the best summer posts. Last year, The Marvels star rocked a fancy AF dress at a fancy Disney hotel , and she also became summer goals when she wore a Barbiecore dress while soaking in the sun before her last Marvel movie came out. Now, the actress is getting some rest and relaxation in the sauna as she posted this lovely “self-care” set of images:

The three images show Larson in a sweet orange bikini as she sits inside the sauna. Her expressions show that she’s having a great time relaxing in the heat, and as the caption notes, she’s getting in some nice self-care.

Julianne Hough was on a similar wave-length because a day after Larson’s post, the Dancing with the Stars co-host uploaded this video:

Like the Fast X actress, the dancer is wearing an Earth-toned bikini, and she was spending some good time in the sauna. Unlike Larson, Hough posted a video instead of photos, showing off her stretching routine. Considering she’s a dancer, I’m not shocked that she’s taking time to stretch and exercise in the sauna, and I bet it’s helping her start to get ready for Dancing with the Stars’ return on the 2024 TV schedule .

Speaking of Dancing with the Stars, you’ll be able to watch it again with a Disney+ subscription or on ABC later this fall, and Hough will be back leading the show with Alfonso Ribeiro. So, I’m happy the co-host is getting some good self-care in right now, so she’ll be ready to rock when the dance competition returns!

The same can be said for Brie Larson, however, it’s in the opposite direction, because she’s recouping after a very busy 2023. While she doesn’t have anything on the 2024 movie schedule , the Oscar winner did star in the mini-series Lessons in Chemistry (which you can stream with an Apple TV+ subscription ) at the end of the year, and before that, she starred in two big blockbusters – Fast X and The Marvels. So, I’d say her sauna sessions are well-deserved, and they’ll hopefully help her prepare for her next big role.

I for one think I need to take some notes from Larson and Hough and hop on this sauna trend this summer. And while I do that, we here at CinemaBlend will keep you posted on what these two ladies are up to professionally as well as any fashion and fitness developments in their personal lives.