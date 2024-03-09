Brie Larson Wore A Lacy Green Slip Dress, And It’s Giving All The Femme Fatale Vibes

In Brie Larson's latest projects, we've seen her playing Captain Marvel in The Avengers movies and The Marvels while wearing a spandex uniform, and she's sported some trendy 1960s looks while portraying chemist Elizabeth Zott in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry . However, when the cameras are off, Larson gives off some major femme fatale vibes through her style, and she proved this by wearing a lacy green slip dress we can’t take our eyes off of.

We’ve seen Brie Larson rock the lace attire before. For example, she wore a sheer blue summer-time lace set last year and a sheer lace mini-dress at Beyoncé’s concert . However, this lacy green slip dress the Oscar winner threw back to in a recent Instagram post is a whole different story. In fact, it's giving me femme fatale vibes similar to an Alfred Hitchcock or Brian De Palma movie. Using the look as an appreciation post for her glam team, Larson took to IG to show off the stunning ensemble:

Along with the femme fatale energy, looking at this stunning green dress reminds me of the “mermaid” look worn by the character Lucy in one of the best rom-coms of all time , 13 Going on 30. We can see a black lace V-neck on top and down to Brie Larson’s hips with holiday emerald green wrapped around the middle. While we’ve never seen the MCU actress play a femme fatale before, seeing her wear a dress to kill shows she’d have the knack for a character like that.

Put together by stylist Samantha McMillen, the Room actress wore this holiday dress last year to narrate the invitation-only Disneyland Candlelight Ceremony. According to DailyMail , the last Christmas season kicked off with Brie Larson telling the story of the first Christmas as a candlelight choir paraded around Main Street U.S.A. With a live orchestra, fanfare trumpeters, and handbell players, this looked like the perfect way for Disneyland residents to celebrate the holidays.

While lace is a favorite trend of Brie Larson's, she’s proven that she can rock other looks that have a repeated pattern. For example, the Unicorn Store actress and director sure doesn’t keep her abs a secret. She looked super-ripped ahead of The Marvels showing off her washboard abs while rocking a sweet top and flair jeans. Not to mention, there was also the ab-baring dress she wore at the SAG Awards that was a nod to Claudia Schiffer's ‘90s Vogue look. All Larson has to do is rock a fashion trend and all heads turn.

Seeing Brie Larson look genuinely happy wearing her lacy green slip dress shows how much we need her to play a femme fatale. She looked incredibly fierce and seductive wearing the holiday ensemble that cannot go unnoticed.