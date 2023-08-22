Brie Larson Rocked A Sheer Blue Lace Set For A Summer Day At Home, And I'm So Here For It

Is it just me, or is Brie Larson in her 1989 era? While she did attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this summer with Alexandra Daddario and other A-listers, I am joking about her being in this era. However, there’s no denying that the Oscar winner looks beautiful in blue, and she proved that again with her latest Instagram post in a sheer matching blue lace set.

Continuing to keep us updated on all her summer fun, Brie Larson took to Instagram to post some whimsical photos from her home. While holding a green juice, she posed kind of like a ballerina in three photos that all feature her wearing a sky blue sheer lace set, and I’m so here for it, check it out:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

Brie Larson has been loving the sheer trend lately. From rocking a black sheer dress in April to following in Florence Pugh’s footsteps by freeing the nipple for a magazine spread, it’s clear The Marvels star loves a sheer moment, and I do too. However, this comfy summer look – that I’ll maintain has big 1989 energy – might be my favorite ensemble so far.

Along with going to see Taylor Swift in concert, Larson’s summer has been full of fun events and fashionable moments. For example, she rocked a silk red nightgown during one trip, and then she donned a fancy and fluffy dress while hanging out at Disneyland’s Grand Californian . She also went on a summer trip with her pals and posted about her Barbiecore dress, ballet slippers and many, many drinks . Honestly, she's been utter summer goals, and this blue post only further proves my point.

Last week, Larson relatability posted about the midweek blues, but based on this blue post, she seems rested, rejuvenated and ready to rock. This is fantastic because in the coming months, she has tons of fun projects coming out. And if the strikes come to an end before her movie drops on the 2023 movie schedule and her show airs on the 2023 TV schedule , she’ll have a lot to promote.

While Brie Larson seemed to have a relaxing and fun summer, soon it’ll be time to get back to work, because her show Lessons in Chemistry is set to premiere on October 13 on Apple TV+. On top of that, she’ll be making her comeback to the MCU because the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels is up next on Marvel’s list of upcoming movies , with a release date of November 10.

So, as Brie Larson prepares for a potentially busy fall, it’s nice to see that she’s enjoying the final moments of summer with her matching blue set and green juice. I’m sure posts like these will continue as her TV show and movie come out, and we’ll get some fantastic red-carpet looks from the fashionable actress if her projects are able to have premieres. However, for now, let’s just appreciate this post from the Fast X star as she soaks in the sun in her lovely sheer blue outfit.