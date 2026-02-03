Will The Almighty Dollar Prevail? One Avengers Rumor That's Gaining Traction On The Internet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to wild rumors and speculation, but this new rumor gaining traction online has a familiar ring. As anticipation builds for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, a growing rumor suggests that the follow-up to the 2026 movie release, Avengers: Secret Wars, could be split into two parts. The catch? It all reportedly hinges on how much money Doomsday makes.

Where The Rumor Comes From

The chatter picked up steam after multiple industry scoopers echoed similar claims. As reported by TV Squad (via Yahoo), the most specific version comes from Daniel Richtman, who has suggested that Marvel’s decision to split Secret Wars would be directly tied to Doomsday’s box office performance. So if Doomsday hits big, Secret Wars could expand into two movies.

This isn’t a totally new idea. John Rocha of The Hot Mic has floated similar information, adding that Doomsday itself could run close to three hours and feature an enormous ensemble. That matters because Secret Wars is expected to go even bigger on every level, which might necessitate two films.

The Case For Splitting Secret Wars

From a storytelling perspective, the argument makes sense. Secret Wars isn’t just another Avengers sequel, but is positioned as a culmination event. Doomsday is poised to set up its sequel to be a multiversal movie that brings together characters from across timelines, universes, and legacy franchises. Trying to cram that into a single film risks repeating some of Marvel’s recent pacing issues.

There’s also precedent. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame worked precisely because they were allowed to breathe as two distinct experiences. A split Secret Wars could give Marvel space to properly service characters, arcs, and emotional beats without turning the movie into a highlight reel. And yes, financially, two movies are better than one, especially if audiences show up for Doomsday.

The Case Against Splitting Secret Wars

Here’s where skepticism creeps in for me. Tying a creative decision this massive to opening weekend numbers can feel a little… cynical. If Secret Wars is only “worthy” of two parts when Doomsday performs well, it suggests flexibility driven more by revenue than narrative need.

There’s also franchise fatigue to consider. Asking audiences to commit to yet another two-part finale might be a harder sell in 2027 than it was in 2018. Marvel no longer operates in a monoculture moment, and goodwill isn’t infinite, especially as box office and public sentiment have been waning for new Marvel movie releases.

Why Doomsday Matters So Much

Marvel is clearly stacking the deck for Doomsday. The Russo Brothers are back in the director’s chairs. Legacy characters are returning, including Robert Downey Jr. as a villain and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, though we're not sure whether as Captain America. The four teaser trailers released ahead of Avatar: Fire & Ash have already racked up massive view counts, and the ensemble approach is designed to tap directly into nostalgia. In other words, Marvel knows Doomsday needs to be a win and is seemingly pulling out all the stops.

So, will the dollar decide what form Secret Wars takes? Probably. But that doesn’t automatically mean disaster. If Doomsday succeeds and Secret Wars truly needs the extra room, a two-part structure could benefit everyone. If the split happens only because the numbers demand it, the risk is stretching a story thinner than it should be.

For now, it’s all speculation. But one thing is clear: Avengers: Doomsday isn’t just another MCU release, as it's set to decide how Marvel’s biggest stories will be told going forward, and whether creative ambition or the almighty dollar gets the final say.

All will be revealed, and decisions will be made once Doomsday lands in theaters on December 18th