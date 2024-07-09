Sydney Sweeney Continues To Be Summer Goals As She Rocks The Cutest Retro One-Piece Swimsuit

You know, Sydney Sweeney was thriving professionally earlier this year when her projects took over the 2024 movie schedule , but now she’s truly living her best personal life with all her epic summer posts. Yes, that’s right, she’s back at it again with another perfect pic for the season, and this time it features the cutest retro one-piece swimsuit.

After rocking an incredible summery bandana top and mini skirt over the weekend, Sweeney posted a quick clip of her using Elixir Ultime L’Huile Originale (per Kérastase’s IG) on her Instagram . While the hair oil is all fine and dandy, I think we all need to take a moment to appreciate the amazing retro one-piece the actress is rocking, take a look:

While I don’t know where Sweeney is exactly, clearly she’s taking in the summer sun on a cloudless day, and it looks like she’s somewhere beachy, considering the water behind her. This adorable one-piece looks perfect for the weather too! I love the navy and white stripes and the nude spaghetti straps. Honestly, it reminded me of Sabrina Carpenter’s vintage pinup look from the Vogue World show in Paris that was inspired by ‘40s swimwear.

Truly, this look is so retro and fun, and I think it only adds to the Rolodex of magnificent summer looks Sweeney has donned this summer.

In terms of swimwear looks alone, we should dub this Sydney Sweeney summer. From the black bikini, she wore “hanging in Hawaii” to the white summer swimsuit she wore while relaxing on a hammock, she can really pull off anything. And she further proved that with this cute retro fit.

On top of her immaculate fashion sense, the Anyone But You star has also been living it up and posting about all her fun trips.

Earlier this spring, she dressed up a chic pirate , went ziplining, had pool days with a hilarious amount of floaties and went kiteboarding . Sweeney looked adorable in Mickey Ears on a trip to Disney World too. Basically, I’m just out here trying to manifest a summer as fun and stylish as hers, but she’s set the bar so high.

Ultimately, it’s been so fun to see Sydney Sweeney having fun in the sun this summer, and her latest swimwear post highlighted, underlined and bolded that point. She was on the work grind earlier this year with the box office success of Anyone But You and the releases of Madame Web and Immaculate, so I’d say all this summery joy is well-deserved.

If we learn more about Sweeney’s summer shenanigans as well as professional developments, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, I’ll be trying to find a dupe of this adorable swimsuit, because it’s seriously ideal for a beach day.