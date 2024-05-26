'The Lessons Have Been Learned': One Change Johnny Depp Has Reportedly Made After Whirlwind Romance, Lawsuits With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has enjoyed a long and wildly successful career as a character actor, with numerous beloved film credits to his name. However, he has more recently been closely associated with his tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard and their prolonged legal battle in recent years. The Edward Scissorhands star has openly admitted that he feels "cut off" from the world due to his celebrity status. After navigating the stormy seas of the courtroom drama, the Pirates of the Caribbean icon is reportedly taking a more cautious route when it comes to matters of the heart, as "lessons have been learned."

Insiders close to the actor have alleged to OK! Magazine that the 60-year-old actor isn’t actively seeking to jump back into the dating pool. According to the source, the Secret Window actor avoids being set up on dates. The source close to the situation added:

He’s not going to dive into anything headfirst like he did with Amber. The lessons have been learned.

Following the highly publicized defamation verdict in the Amber Heard lawsuit, the Alice in Wonderland alum is reportedly too focused on his current projects and personal pursuits to concentrate on dating. Another insider told the outlet, "He’s too busy to be dating," and added, "However, he's in a really good headspace, and there is a lot he’s excited about at the moment." Said claims might instill hope within fans when it comes to the Ed Wood actor's professional future, especially when it comes to those hopeful Captain Jack Sparrow return reports .

A significant part of Johnny Depp’s improved outlook allegedly comes from surrounding himself with a solid team. The second source explained:

Johnny has a great team. They are supportive and have his best interests at heart.

His career and personal life saw a decline when Amber Heard accused him of physical and verbal abuse that allegedly took place during their marriage. The legal showdown culminated in a defamation trial in 2022, where both were found liable for certain instances of defamation. Heard was ordered to pay $10.3 million in damages, while Johnny Depp was required to pay $2 million. Since then, Heard has relocated to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, while the Fantastic Beasts star has settled in London.

The Oscar nominee has reportedly been in high spirits lately. The second source highlighted the actor's newfound focus on health and well-being, saying:

He is prioritizing his health and well-being much more these days… He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier. He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.

Following his legal troubles, Johnny Depp has been seemingly focusing on unique and creative projects. He landed his first movie since the trial, the French film Jeanne du Barry, has recently been released in the United States. Additionally, Depp stepped behind the camera to direct an upcoming film featuring Robert De Niro. Despite these ventures, his fans have been eagerly hoping to see him return to mainstream Hollywood projects, particularly a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which has been teased for some time now.

