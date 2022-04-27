Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Celebrate Their Holiday With Sun, Sand And Some Amazing Views

Chris Hemsworth has remained a bit off the map since Avengers: Endgame became one of the biggest movies of all time and his Netflix action flick Extraction remains one of the best debuts for the streaming service . Ahead of the actor having a number of big releases on his plate, including this summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder, he took a beautiful vacation with his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids.

Fast & Furious actress Elsa Pataky shared some breathtaking moments from the recent Hemsworth family vacation on Instagram . Check these out:

Elsa Pataky took us on vacation with her family a bit with this set of photos that show lush beaches and beautiful clear views of the skies. Translated from Spanish, Pataky said she was “happy and grateful” to enjoy a “dream vacation” recently. You’re probably asking yourself where this paradise is, but the actress decided to keep the haven secret.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together for over a decade and have three kids together. Back in 2015, the family decided to leave Hollywood for Byron Bay, Australia , like many other celebrities have done more recently (resulting in real estate prices being raised in the region ), and they haven’t looked back on the decision. According to Pataky, having her kids grow up in Australia allows them to be closer to nature. Perhaps their beautiful vacation was somewhere Down Under?

Chris Hemsworth wrapped filming the sequel to Extraction last month and will reportedly soon head into production for George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff Furiosa. During the actor’s bout of free time, it looks like he, Elsa Pataky and their kids had a relaxing time under the sun together.

Last week, the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder hit the internet. It showed Marvel fans a bit about what to expect from Taika Waititi’s film that will see Thor getting back into shape and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster returning , this time as a hero in her own right. Love and Thunder will come out in July, following two months Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ release next week.

Before Hemsworth returns to Thor, he’ll also be starring in the Netflix action filick Spiderhead alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. The upcoming Netflix movie is about a world in the near future where convicts are offered a chance to volunteer as medical subjects, and one of them is subject to a drug that can generate feelings of love. Spiderheard is set to be released on June 17.