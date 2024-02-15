Chris Pratt, Halle Berry And Other Sweet Valentine's Day Posts From Stars

Valentine’s Day is a special time for celebrities to show their love. Whether that holiday spirit is shown with the Kardashians branching out in edible underwear or sweets posts like Justin Timberlake penning a sweet tribute for his wife, Jessica Biel, love was definitely in the air. Celebrities like Chris Pratt, Halle Berry, and others had no problems spreading the love this Valentine’s Day through their social media posts.

The holiday of love provides a beautiful opportunity to show social media followers how much you love someone. Chris Pratt was one of those celebrities who shared a note of love to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on his X post . Take a look at the Jurassic World actor’s sweet post down below:

Happy Valentine's Day Darling! The kids and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. You're an amazing wife, mama, step-mama and friend. Grateful for you today and always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TuAmFjBPFPFebruary 14, 2024

It’s incredibly cute to see Chris Pratt talk about how “lucky” he is to be with Katherine Schwarzenegger and all that she is to him and their kids. According to the married couple’s relationship timeline , they met when Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, was playing matchmaker for the two in 2018. As their love blossomed while dating for a year, Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s engagement was announced in January 2019 and they had a “beautiful” wedding in Montecito, California on June 8th. The lovely couple have been living their lives as a blended family sharing two daughters and a son that came from his previous marriage with Anna Faris.

Halle Berry is another celebrity who couldn’t wait to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her musician boyfriend Van Hunt. In her case, she really couldn’t wait as she posted an X video of her beau working and her jokingly waiting for him to “be working on me.” Here’s a look at the hilarious video below:

It's Valentine's Day and he's WOOORRRKKIINNNGGG! But tonight he'll be working on me 😂Happy Valentine's Day everyone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kp6yHNbzXNFebruary 14, 2024

Sadly, Valentine’s Day isn’t the type of holiday where we can all get off work and celebrate. But with Halle Berry being a hard-working woman herself, I can safely assume she understands. After all, good things come to those who wait.

The Monster’s Ball actress has been dating musician Van Hunt since 2020 who expresses their love through sweet Instagram posts like one when Berry wrapped her arms around her boyfriend in a see-through red dress. It’s good to know these two are still going strong after she had to endure a long divorce from Olivier Martinez that was finally settled in August 2023.

Viola Davis has been married to fellow actor Julius Tennon since 2003. This Valentine’s Day, she posted a beautiful Instagram post that shows these two truly are marriage goals. Be ready to see her gush with the post down below:

That’s incredibly lovely for the How to Get Away With Murder actress to call her husband her “best decision.” It shows how very grateful she is to have her husband in her life. Other than their private life together, the married couple have collaborated on a lot of projects together like being in the cast of Air playing Michael Jordan’s parents, The Woman King, Lila & Eve, and the upcoming “VR series” Operation Othello.

Emma Heming Willis paid tribute to her husband, Bruce Willis, during the holiday of love posting an Instagram throwback photo of the two in Niagara Falls. Here’s a look at the heartwarming photo below:

Love really can be beautiful when two people are willing to stay with each other despite any hurdles life throws at you. It makes you want to cry seeing how happy the two looked in that photo back when the Die Hard actor was in good health.

Ever since Willis retired from acting in 2022 from aphasia later diagnosed as frontotemporal dementia, Emma Heming has been giving updates to fans on social media about how her husband’s been doing, how she’s dealing with the actor’s diagnosis , and taking care of her family . But the alleged positive effect the dementia battle has had on the Willis clan is keeping the family together through the good and bad.

Then, there are single celebrities this Valentine’s Day who raise awareness that there’s more love out there than romantic love. For example, Keke Palmer’s been living a single life with her one-year-old song ever since her separation from her partner, Darius Jackson, in October. You can look below at Palmer’s wise words on Instagram below:

It’s absolutely true that Valentine’s Day is the holiday of love you have for anyone in your life whether it’s a romantic prospect, a relative, a friend, or even a pet. It’s holidays like these that make you appreciate what you have right now and soak up the moments that’ll turn into fond memories.