‘Something Beyond A Cautionary Tale.’ Critics Weigh In On Nuremberg And Russell Crowe’s Portrayal Of Hitler’s Right-Hand Man
Rami Malek also stars in the post-WWII historical drama.
There have been many great movies about war that have depicted the battles and the death and the horrors of it, but the new movie Nuremberg explores what happens next. Or, I should say what happened next, as the historical drama is set just after World War II, ahead of the real trials of 22 surviving leaders of Nazi Germany. Critics have seen the film ahead of its November 7 release on the 2025 movie calendar, and they’re calling it “an old-school Oscar movie.”
Rami Malek stars as Douglas Kelley, the chief psychiatrist in charge of determining if the German prisoners are competent to stand trial, who enters a battle of wits against Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe), Adolf Hitler’s right hand man. In CinemaBlend’s review of Nuremberg, Hugh Scott writes that while the second half of the movie carries the weight that it should, the first half is full of snappy jokes and one-liners that feel entirely out of place. He gives the movie 2 stars out of 5, writing:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY gives it 3.5 out of 4 stars, writing that Malek and Crowe will be battling for awards for their performances in a movie that is definitely rousing but lighter than you might expect, given the subject matter. He continues:
Matthew Jackson of AV Club says there’s nothing subtle about James Vanderbilt’s movie, which urgently and earnestly screams its warning that history repeats itself. Jackson grades it a B, writing:
Rocco T. Thompson of Slant rates Nuremberg — a book-to-screen adaptation of Jack El-Hai’s The Nazi And The Psychiatrist — 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing that between James Vanderbilt’s direction and Russell Crowe’s performance, Göring is slippery, seductive and an all-too-human monster, holding a mirror up to our current world. Thompson says:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP also gives it 2.5 out of 4 stars, saying there’s a spark lacking in the conversations between Rami Malek and Russell Crowe’s characters, and we’re deprived of an unnerving descent into the mind of Hitler’s second-in-command. According to Bahr:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety writes that what the movie’s psychiatrist and the audience want is to explore the nature of evil through the eyes of Russell Crowe’s Göring. However, according to the critic, Nuremberg doesn’t quite get to the man behind the evil myth. Gleiberman says in his review:
The film has a mostly positive 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is one of several highly anticipated films that will have us heading to the theater multiple weeks in a row. If you want to see one of the films that, according to some critics, we may see again on Oscar ballots, Nuremberg will be in theaters starting Friday, November 7.
