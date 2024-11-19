Movie musicals have on Best Picture before, and the newest addition to the genre definitely is getting early buzz regarding Awards Season. Rather than an offbeat musical, I'm talking about the film adaptation of Wicked, coming from director Jon M. Chu. Cynthia Erivo's latest Wicked dress has a wild silhouette, but I'm loving how it's seemingly a nod to a specific scene we see in the trailer.

Wicked's cast list is led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and the pair of stars have been making bold fashion choices inspired by the movie. The latest of these was for the London Premiere, with Erivo's bold look seemingly inspired by a scene from Wicked's trailer, where Glinda puts a pink flower in her ear to give her a pop of color. Check out the look for yourself below:

(Image credit: Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

What a pair of dresses! The pop of pink in Erivo's gown is definitely gorgeous, and paired with the headpiece it's hard to take your eyes off of her. And I assume that it's a nod to a moment in "Popular", where Glinda gives her roommate and new bestie Elphaba a makeover. In the stage musical that includes putting a pink flower in her hair and excitedly proclaiming "pink goes good with green!"

(Image credit: Universal)

Speaking of the stage version of Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's looks also resembled a pair of costumes from the Broadway show. During "One Short Day" when the pair of witches arrive at the Emerald City, Glinda famously wears a yellow dress, while Elphaba is in her signature black. And since the London premiere of Wicked was decked out like the Emerald City, it made them look like they were ripped right from the stage.

Grande and Erivo have spent months promoting Wicked's release, during which they consistently brought stunning, often coordinated, fashions. The London premiere might be one of the final stops of this long press tour, and they certainly weren't going to let down the fans this late in the game.

Luckily for moviegoers, the wait for the first movie is nearly over. Wicked's story is being split into two movies, allowing for the characters to be fleshed out and for every single musical number from the stage musical to be included. And as such, we should expect another giant press tour with gorgeous fashions for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo next year. It remains to be seen how the first movie performs at the box office, but the second one is already filmed and presumably in the editing process.

The first Wicked film will hit theaters on November 22nd. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.