Just When You Think Black Swimsuit Season Is Over, Sydney Sweeney Trots One Out

Aside from being an A-list movie star, Sydney Sweeney is also a proven fashionista, who has rocked a number of killer ensembles in her time. 28-year-old Sweeney is also known for breaking the Internet with her various looks, especially those involving swimsuits. At present, the weather is starting to change and, with that, black bikini summer is steadily slipping away. However, just when you thought that phase was gone for good, Sweeney went and rocked a dark two-piece, and it looks absolutely fresh.

Sydney Sweeney recently enjoyed a sweet-looking excursion, which she referred to as a “trip to Mars” on her recent Instagram post. The actress’ photos show off a rocky and water-covered locale that looks absolutely breathtaking. Of course, Sweeney herself is also a sight to behold in her black bikini, which she sports in several of the pictures. Elsewhere in the carousel of images, the Anyone but You star also wears gold-colored swimwear as well as a white ensemble. Check out the post:

Black bikini summer is indeed legitimate as, every year, various celebrities sport such swimwear while soaking in the sun. Just earlier this year, Halle Berry sported the appropriate bikini, while Kim Kardashian showed her readiness for the trend as well. So the Immaculate star is simply contributing to a tried-and true fashion movement that unfolds during the warmest months of a year.

Over the years, Sydney Sweeney’s swimwear has varied, but she typically manages to pull off the looks. This past January, Sweeny rang in the new year with a photo dump that included a photo of herself wearing a bikini while on a jet ski. Sweeney shared another stunning post around spring break, which showed her wearing a swimsuit while submerged in water. She also sported another black swimsuit in July when she was relaxing with her dog while sitting in a boat on a lake.

There’s much more to the Euphoria star’s most recent Instagram post than her attire, though. Based on the images, it seems that she and her crew had an excellent time taking in their lovely-looking environment. The group apparently took the time to do some swimming and enjoy some jet-ski related action. As for their downtime, it would appear that some sweet vittles were involved.

I’d imagine that Sydney Sweeney could probably use the breather, given how busy she’s been as of late. She’s been lining up a lot of roles, and she has three movies on the 2025 movie schedule alone. The next film to be led by Sweeney is the sports biopic Christy, which sees the actress play boxer Christy Martin, and she’s already garnering Oscar buzz. Sweeney will then close out the year with the release of The Housemaid, a book adaptation.

Personally, I think a trip to “Mars” is a sweet way to recharge ahead of what could be a busy few months for the Madame Web alum. I’m not sure if she’ll specifically be keeping black bikini summer going, at this point. However, given Sweeney’s track record, don’t be surprised if she sports more swimwear and posts about it sometime in the near future.