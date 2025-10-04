I'm So Here For Alexandra Daddario Rocking A White Corset And Big Sunglasses During Her Trip To Paris
The Mayfair Witches actress just made all of Paris her runway.
Another day, another Alexandra Daddario look that stops me in my mid-day scroll. From the playful cotton-candy dress that kicked off her season to that dreamy white ensemble under a double rainbow, and yes, even her effortlessly chic “just a towel” moment, Daddario has been serving style versatility all year. Now, the True Detective alum has done it again, this time turning heads in Paris while rocking a crisp white corset, oversized sunglasses, and her signature confidence. Few people make casual elegance look this effortless, but the San Andreas actress somehow always does, and I’m completely here for it.
Over on her Instagram, the Baywatch star shared a series of sun-soaked photos captioned “une journée à Paris. avec la bonne montre!” (Translated: “A day in Paris. With the right watch!”). The post, which you can see below, features the actress beaming against a backdrop of cobblestone streets and blue skies, dressed in a crisp white corset top layered under an oversized button-down shirt and paired with high-waisted denim. To complete the look, the witchy actress added oversized pink-tinted sunglasses and a statement gold watch, a classic Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 7, which she showcased in a close-up shot that could easily double as an advertisement.
Her accessories sealed the vibe, and dare I say, stole the show? It all comes together in a candid-but-not-too-candid fashion moment, the kind that Daddario seems to nail effortlessly, time and time again.
Fans in the comments wasted no time showering her with praise, with one writing, “Kiddo looks healthy and happy,” while another simply said, “Beautiful woman.” To me, the New York native’s appeal isn’t just about what she wears, but a mix of grounded authenticity and subtle glamour she brings to everything, whether she’s in couture or denim.
But the sweetest part of her latest post isn’t the style, it’s what’s tucked between the shots. Nestled among the Parisian street-style photos are tender glimpses of her family life, including a short video of her playing with her child, whom she shares with husband, Andrew Form, on what appears to be a hotel bed, with a box on her head. Still, she somehow manages to look effortlessly chic.
The Percy Jackson alum also treated followers to a few tender moments, including a sweet photo of her little one in front of the Eiffel Tower and a shot of Pierre-Paul Prud’hon’s L’Enlèvement de Psyché. It’s a beautiful reminder that beyond the glamour of premieres and fashion weeks, Alexandra Daddario’s happiness seemingly comes from life’s quieter, more personal moments — and that makes her all the more relatable.
Of course, we need to discuss the outfit. The white corset feels like a seamless continuation of her evolving fashion story. It carries the same effortless sophistication that made her fringe mini-dress moment earlier this year such a standout. Daddario’s style right now strikes that sweet spot between classic and cool, polished yet spontaneous.
As for what’s next for her on the career front, Mayfair Witches has been renewed for a third season, but it won’t hit the 2025 TV schedule. Production reportedly won’t begin until 2026, which means Daddario's off-screen looks are currently her most captivating series. And if this Parisian outing is any indication, her fall fashion era is off to a stunning start, and I, for one, can’t wait to see her next look.
