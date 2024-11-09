Despite Martha Stewart's Comments, Hugh Jackman Really Does Think Ryan Reynolds Is Funny In Real Life. What He Said Months Before The Neighborly Disagreement

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ faux feud has provided fans with plenty of entertainment over the years. More recently, it took a funny turn, thanks to Martha Stewart. The other week, Stewart claimed that Reynolds – who’s her neighbor – is “not so funny” in real life. Reynolds shared an A+ response (unsurprisingly), and those comments were met with a cheeky reply from Jackman . While the Logan actor’s quip suggested that he agreed with Stewart, comments he made months ago revealed that he does think Reynolds is funny.

For context, Martha Stewart made her initial comments when she appeared on the Rent Free game show and weighed in on a poll regarding celebrities who are thought to be the most fun to hang out with. When Ryan Reynolds was mentioned, said he’s “very serious” in real life and that “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny.” Sometime later, Reynolds took to social media to say that he’d “disagree” with Stewart but that he “tried that once.” As he joked, the media personality “is unexpectedly spry” and “really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Hugh Jackman then commented on his frenemy’s response by simply saying, “finally someone says it.” While it was a great one-liner from the Greatest Showman alum, you probably shouldn’t read into it too deeply. That’s because months ago, Jackman shared some warm thoughts in regard to his pal’s level of humor. While promoting their 2024 movie release , Deadpool & Wolverine, the two co-leads caught up with GQ to take their friendship quiz. When asked about one thing fans would be surprised to know about his co-star, Jackman said:

You are – I don’t know if they’d be surprised, but I think it’s worth saying. You’re as funny, if not funnier, off camera.

When the two actors are doing press or chatting via social media, there are only a handful of instances in which the Jackson/Reynolds feud is put aside . It’s, of course, obvious that the two actors are actually friends, yet it’s always sweet whenever one of them compliments the other. It’s honestly also hard to disagree with the Real Steel star’s assessment of his friend’s comedic chops. Though we, as fans, don’t get to spend personal time with the Proposal actor, his appearances on talk shows (and the GQ segment from YouTube ) seem to back up his humor.

The sheer level of closeness that’s on display in the aforementioned video is likely a major reason why Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are reteaming for another movie. Reynolds recently revealed that he’s spending the year writing the movie, which will apparently not be a Marvel-based flick. The Canadian star also confirmed that the intention is for D&W director Shawn Levy – who’s worked with both leading men on several occasions – to helm the flick.

So, whenever that production comes to fruition, I’d expect that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will share more than a few laughs on set. As a fan, I’m glad that these two are buddies and enjoy each other’s sense of humor. Let’s hope it shines through in their upcoming movie as well. (And, after this recent “not so funny” brouhaha, can Martha Stewart please have a cameo?)

You can check out the celebrity duo’s comedic stylings in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is now available to rent or buy on digital platforms and on physical media. The film will also be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription starting on November 12.