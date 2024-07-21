Emma Watson’s Got A New Boyfriend, But How Does He Feel About Her Harry Potter Fame?

I think it’s safe to say that the main actors of the Harry Potter franchise will always be linked with their characters (likely until the day they die). Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint can’t seem to shake the Wizarding World fame, even though the last Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiered over a decade ago and they all have appeared in many other projects since then. All the while, they've had active personal lives, and Watson, for her part, is in a relationship. Some may be wondering how her beau feels about her fame, and an insider has now spoken to that.

The 34-year-old Perks of Being a Wallflower actress was recently spotted kissing her new boyfriend, Kieran Brown, who (like most of us) is not a celebrity. The two apparently met at Oxford University, where they are both students. More specifically, Watson was in the graduate program, and Brown earned his doctorate at the institution. A source spoke with OK! Magazine , dropping claims about the dynamic between the two. If this person is to be believed, it seems that the two are getting along just swimmingly:

Kieran isn’t fazed by Emma’s fame in the slightest, which is what she likes about him most. They do very normal things together, like grab coffee before class or cook dinner in their apartments.

We can't take the comments above as fact, at the moment, but they don't seem too far-fetched. After all, the Bling Ring actress has very much tried to step out of the limelight and keep her personal life more private over the past few years. After playing Meg in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Emma Watson announced an indefinite break from acting. And, given she worked for the entirety of her adolescent childhood, I don’t blame her. The Harry Potter actress and her co-stars have always been pretty outspoken about the difficult transition from Warner Bros. fantasy/adventure franchise into more adult-oriented productions. They've been carving out specific lanes for themselves, and Watson has proven that she's more than Hermione Granger.

It seems like the actress has taken time to get to know herself and follow passions other than acting. She apparently is very thankful for those opportunities in relation to her dating life as well. The Noah actress said the following to British Vogue in 2019:

Dating apps are not on the cards for me. I’m very lucky in the sense that because I went to university and because I’ve done these other things outside of film, my friends are really good at setting me up. Really good. And what’s really nice is some of my best friends are people I got set up on a date with and it didn’t work out.

I’m glad the Beauty and the Beast actress is allegedly very happy with her new guy. She deserves all the good in the world, in my opinion. Also, right now, all signs seem to point to her not wanting a public relationship. I think some part of me will always hold out hope for her and Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, especially after seeing them act all cute together amid the Harry Potter reunion. The two have always been very close and have been a longtime ship for fans on the Internet. She helped inspire Felton to write candidly in his memoir, where he talks about his "unspoken" love for her . She even wrote an introduction for the book in which she called Felton her "soulmate."

My love of that theoretical ship aside though, Emma Watson appears to have a firm relationship with Kieran Brown. And, if Brown really isn't fazed by her fame, then I imagine that makes their dynamic much easier. I also think it's great that she's enjoying her life outside of acting and celebrating other life milestones . All in all, I’m excited to see what she does next. But I am now also going to indulge in her past acting achievements by rewatching one of my all time favorite movies, The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Those who want to check out her Wizarding World fare, however, can rewatch all the Harry Potter movies on multiple streaming platforms.