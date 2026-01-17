'Vday Came Early!' This Year As Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski And Rihanna Already Busted Out Lingerie Posts (With Kylie Jenner’s Approval)

One thing that’s always tough about the post holiday season is its complete and utter lack of festiveness. All the holiday lights come down, then people stop meeting up and becoming homebodies. The stop spending money. They start cracking down on their weight. Even movies kind of suck (with some exceptions). I’m all for self-improvement, but January is a dismal month of protein shakes, too many gym hours, breaking New Year's resolutions, and yet very little in the way of having fun. Which is why I was happy to see some celebrities simply say, “f–k it” and skip ahead to Valentine’s Day. Let's go, 2026!

Hailey Bieber Dropped A Valentine’s Day Lingerie Post and Got Kylie Jenner’s Approval

Hailey Bieber dropped a lingerie post this month I’m still thinking about, not only because it was a nod to a memorable photo model Gisele Bundchen took back in 2001 , but because it was the perfect way to kick off this particular holiday season early. Take a look.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

I’m not the only one to think so, either, as the Kardashians were all over this post, with one of Bieber’s besties heavily approving the look.

Kylie Jenner: Vday came early !!!

Khloé Kardashian: Wow wow wow.

After saying butter yellow was "played out," I'm not surprised to see the Rhode founder dive into a little red. However, she's not the only one to jump ahead to February a little early.

But Rihanna And EmRata Really Want To Make Valentine’s Day Romantic This Year

Rihanna and EmRata are often repping lingerie online (and have even worked together on fashion shows for Savage X Fenty in the past). The frequency of underwear is reasonable given Rihanna is a head honcho and the face behind her brand and Ratajkowski often reps lingerie looks for the brand Lounge. The latter writer and social media personality dropped some seriously sick red lingerie this weekend with a perfect treat yourself video.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

Rihanna also dropped a look at what Savage X Fenty has to offer this holiday season, and it’s a lot of red, as well, this time with a lace vibe.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) A photo posted by on

Listen, influencers are all selling something, and I know a lot of people have feelings about how manufactured Valentine’s Day can be from a consumer standpoint, but frankly it's working on me here. More early Vanlentine's Day celebrity fashion, please.