‘What Are You Gonna Do?’: The Family Tradition Chris Pratt Feels ‘Pressure’ To Join In With Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt may be a star in his own right to some of the best action movies but, when it comes to certain family traditions, even the Guardians of the Galaxy alum admits there’s no saying no to his “GOAT” father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Parks & Recreation veteran, who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, recently opened up about a long-standing tradition Arnold insists on carrying forward—one that puts the MCU alum in a bit of a tough spot.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, a clip of which was shared to the talk show’s official YouTube account, Chris Pratt discussed the “pressure” he feels to partake in one of Schwarzenegger’s favorite pastimes: smoking cigars. Apparently, this specific activity even comes into play for him whenever a new baby is born into the family. Despite his better judgment, Pratt says he can’t seem to turn down the tradition—even though it's not ideal for him:

He’s a big cigar smoker, he’s always smoking cigars on set, in his car, in my living room. When we have a baby — it’s customary, he brings a nice Cuban cigar. … You toast or whatever, it’s a cigar, to the birth of the child. And I have asthma, so I should not ever smoke cigars, but I do. Because I feel pressure from Arnold Schwarzenneger, my father-in-law. … What are you gonna do?

Chris Pratt, who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger for over five years and shares three children with the Terminator star’s daughter. The Tomorrow War star appreciates the sentiment behind this cigar-related ritual, given it signifies the arrival of a new family member. However, the leading man admitted that it always comes at a cost. With a laugh, he explained:

So every time we have a child, at about two weeks, we smoke the cigar, and in about two weeks, I’ve gotten the lung infection. It’s a little ritual we have, a little custom.

Who can blame Pratt? It would be pretty hard to say no to a family tradition–especially if the family patriarch is former Mr. Universe Arnold Schwarzenegger. It may be fair to assume that a number of people may have the heart to turn down a cigar from one of the most imposing actors in the history of cinema.

The two Hollywood heavyweights have built a strong relationship since the Garfield actor tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. During his interview on Graham Norton's talk show, the actor even opened up about how he and his father-in-law enjoy playing chess together. The former California governor, for his part, has often spoken highly of Chris Pratt, calling him a great husband and father. However, it seems Arnold still gets the final say when it comes to family traditions.

With Chris Pratt’s latest movie, the upcoming The Electric State, set to hit Netflix on March 14, 2025, it’s clear he has plenty to celebrate. Here’s hoping he finds a way to toast future milestones with his father-in-law—without the lung infections.

