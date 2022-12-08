First Look At Jonathan Majors’ Next Role Shows He Didn’t Just Get Ripped For Creed III

In 2023, Jonathan Majors is about to become both the MCU’s next big threat and the next adversary to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, so he had to look the part of course. Ahead of Creed III’s release, Majors has broken the internet for his absolutely ripped physique , but that’s not the only role in which he’ll show off his impressive physique. The actor is also playing an amateur bodybuilder in the upcoming 2023 movie Magazine Dreams.

As the Sundance Film Festival unveiled its slate of films premiering this January, a first look at Jonathan Majors next role was revealed. Check out Majors in Magazine Dreams:

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute, photo by Glen Wilson)

The image from Magazine Dreams features a profile of Jonathan Majors showing off an entire body of packed muscles to tease the movie. The movie will enter in the festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition during the Utah fest running from January 19 to 29. The movie is described as follows:

An amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection as his relentless drive for recognition pushes him to the brink.

The movie will also star Swallow’s Haley Bennett and Zola’s Taylour Paige. It comes from writer/director Elijah Bynum, who previously helmed the 2017 movie Hot Summer Nights starring Timothée Chalamet. Sundance movies like Magazine Dreams often produce critically-acclaimed indie darlings, including last year’s CODA, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars after previously having its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

CinemaBlend recently interviewed Jonathan Majors for Devotion , a war action film based on true events about a pair of U.S. Navy pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War. He starred in the acclaimed movie alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell and Joe Jonas.

Once Magazine Dreams premieres in January, Jonathan Majors next film will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he’ll play the villain of the Marvel movie, Kang the Conqueror. It hits theaters on February 17. The actor has shared that his workout schedule for the Ant-Man sequel was quite intense, requiring him to wake up at 4:30 a.m. for morning gym time before returning at 7 p.m. in the evening for another session.