Scarlett Johansson Called Jonathan Bailey ‘Twinkly.’ He Says He’s Far More ‘Private’ Than That

Jonathan Bailey has played a brooding viscount, a tragic lover, a gallant prince, and a charmer opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2025 movie release, Jurassic World: Rebirth. But while his performances often shimmer with charisma, and his former costar Scarjo called him “twinkly,” the actor insists that what the public sees isn’t always the whole picture. In a new cover feature, the British star opened up about privacy, perception, and why he’s not interested in being anyone’s open book, no matter how sparkly the headlines get.

Earlier this year, Johansson described Bailey as “twinkly… very alive in the moment,” in an interview, praising his emotional depth and grounded outlook. But asked directly about his reputation for warmth and openness, the Wicked: For Good cast member pushed back, though, very gently. In a recent interview, he explained to Esquire:

I feel like I’m very private, but I’m not secretive.

That difference, he says, matters. While the Bridgerton veteran isn’t actively hiding anything, he’s wary of oversharing in a media environment that doesn’t always leave space for nuance. He compares it to saying something at a dinner party you haven’t fully processed yourself:

...You can leave thinking, 'God, actually, what did I say?' I just don’t want to find myself in that environment if I can avoid it.

His goal, it seems, is to avoid speaking from impulse—and avoid that feeling entirely. That kind of emotional self-awareness seems baked into Bailey’s current arc, both on-screen and off.

The actor is set to return to the world of OZ in the highly anticipated modern musical sequel, Wicked: For Good, where he plays Prince Fiyero, a character who, like the actor who plays him, goes on a journey of identity and purpose. It’s no coincidence that the actor sees a parallel:

Fiyero is yearning for something — and it’s not just Elphaba… It’s the grounding of action and being on a meaningful path.

That path, at least for now, includes taking a deliberate step back from acting during the 2026 movie release schedule to focus on The Shameless Fund, his charitable initiative supporting global LGBTQ+ causes. The Broadchurch alum is fully invested in scaling the nonprofit’s reach, and not just in a surface-level, celebrity-foundation sort of way. He’s giving presentations, partnering with major firms, and developing the fund into a sustainable, strategic operation.

And that’s what makes the “twinkly” label both fitting and a little misleading. Sure, Bailey can light up a room (or a movie screen), but there’s a whole lot more going on under the surface than fans might initially think.

If Wicked: For Good hits anywhere near the numbers its first installment posted—$756 million globally—the actor's star will only continue to rise. But don’t expect him to start playing the fame game on anyone else’s terms. Whether he’s playing a cursed romantic or a rebel prince, Bailey isn’t interested in chasing approval because he’s clearly more focused on authenticity.

Jonathan Bailey returns to the big screen as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21. In the meantime, you can also catch him starring opposite Scarlett Johansson in this year's Jurassic World: Rebirth, now streaming with a Peacock subscription.