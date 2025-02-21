Florence Pugh Is Back On Her Fashion A-Game With A Gown That's Giving Black Widow, But It's Her Extra Long Eyelashes I Can't Get Over

Florence Pugh proved to be a real badass when she crushed her role in Black Widow. But outside of shooting movies, she is the fashion icon we can’t take our eyes off. If you look at a timeline of her best stylish moments , you’ll see that many of her ensembles exude the classiness you’d find during the Golden Age of Hollywood mixed with bold and occasionally experimental statements. Now, she's back on her A-game, dazzling in an avant-garde black gown and extra-long eyelashes that are giving Black Widow, and I can’t get over it.

The BAFTA nominee made a splash as a fashionista when she rocked a completely sheer Valentino dress and made tons of headlines for it. Despite any haters, the Midsommar actress weighed in on the internet comments with confidence in her style and no insecurities. She continued to slay with her fashion A-game during Fall/Winter 2025 London Fashion Week.

The Little Women star's Instagram post showed her continuing to rock the sheer trend with an avant-garde black gown matched with a decorative corset designed by Harris Reed. But, what’s really grabbing my attention is those extra-long eyelashes I can’t stop looking at:

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

For someone who doesn’t want to take over as the new Black Widow , Florence Pugh has got the killer spider look going for her here. Now, I’d like these extra-long eyelashes for myself! They bring about mystery and a touch of danger like Yelena Belova herself. The way her black corset rises is like something Maleficent would wear. You certainly don’t want to mess with a woman who looks like a queen on the runway.

Watch Florence Pugh's Latest Movie (Image credit: A24) You can watch Pugh’s latest movie We Live in Time available on your Max subscription.

The hooded gown look happens to be one of my favorite red carpet-styles. We’ve seen Margot Robbie pull off that high-fashion elegance at the Babylon red carpet with an abs-baring hooded dress and then Jenna Ortega followed with a backless hooded gown during Paris Fashion Week. And we can’t forget when Anne Hathaway donned her hooded ensemble at the Berlin Film Festival. There’s just something about that style that can make anyone appear so powerful. All the more reason why the commanding fashion trend is perfect for Florence Pugh.

Other than Florence Pugh’s sheer looks, there are so many other alluring outfits that the We Live in Time actress has worn. When Pugh was among the 2020 Oscar nominees , she dazzled with elegance wearing my favorite color teal in the form of a Louis Vuitton dress.

The Oppenheimer actress also traveled back to the ‘70s wearing an ethereal see-through gown at a Tiffany & Co. event in 2023.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While all these looks, including her most recent, are very different, they all show off her love for fashion and her diverse style! And in the case of the most recent ensemble, both her dress and lashes showed off her love for the avante-garde and experimental.

Florence Pugh was absolutely batting those super-long eyelashes during London Fashion Week that's giving me Black Widow vibes all over again. Her sheer dress and corset demanded attention, proving that the Oscar nominee knew how to pull off the perfect combination of edgy and elegance.