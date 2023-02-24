Plunging Necklines And Sheer Gowns Were All The Rage On The Daisy Jones And The Six Red Carpet Thanks To Riley Keough And Suki Waterhouse

Not only is the 1970s wardrobe A+ in the upcoming series Daisy Jones and The Six , the actors who make up the legendary fictional band are also fashionistas in their own right. This was on full display at the series premiere as the stars, namely Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse, walked the carpet in ensembles that featured plunging necklines, a sheer dress, statement earrings and more, taking some of the hottest trends of the last few years, and mixing them with the nostalgic vibes of the ‘70s.

The amazing night of fashion started with Daisy Jones herself, as Riley Keough rocked a two-piece black ensemble with a v-shaped plunging neckline, a sparkly skirt, black opera gloves and big, bold, emerald earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In the show, and in the book, Daisy Jones is known for her hoop earrings and bold fashion choices. Keough, who was born to play The Six’s frontwoman , brought that vibe to the carpet, but added her own personal twist to it, and she looked fabulous. The bright green earrings stand out with the black outfit, and they were complemented beautifully by her ginger hair. Overall, Keough's outfit was a glamorous look that fit the energy of Daisy Jones and The Six by paying homage to the '70s while capitalizing on the trends of today.

Keough wasn’t the only actor who brought their fashion A-game to the premiere. Camila Morrone rocked a black ensemble with a sheer cape that was stunning, and the boys all showed up in '70s-inspired fits. However, the other standout fashion moment came from Suki Waterhouse, who rocked a gorgeous emerald green sheer gown that featured a deep plunging neckline, like Keough’s.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sheer is having a major moment, and the actress who plays Karen in the show is continuing the trend, while also making it her own. The bold color of the singer/actress’s look reminded me of Florence Pugh’s bright pink sheer Valentino look. The overall vibe of the Daisy Jones and The Six star’s look was also very reminiscent of Jenna Ortega’s semi-sheer black gown . Along with the gown, both actresses have bangs that framed their faces beautifully and they complimented the looks with neutral glam. However, what made Waterhouse's look so unique was the plunging neckline that was bordered by green gems. Overall, it was a glamorous look that would make both Daisy Jones and Florence Pugh proud.

These looks made me even more excited for this highly anticipated entry on the 2023 TV schedule . After seeing the show’s trailer, and reading the book, fashion is clearly a priority in this story, and really helps immerse you into this rock ‘n roll myth. I love that the actors took inspiration from their upcoming series, and brought their fashion A-games to the red carpet, however, it’s clear Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse won the night with their '70s-inspired trendy looks.