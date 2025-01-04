Looks Like Florence Pugh Took A Note From Jason Momoa And Celebrated Her Birthday In Style With A Dark Beer

Before the 2025 movie schedule gets into full swing, and we see Florence Pugh in the upcoming Marvel movie , Thunderbolts*, she said a literal cheers to 29 as she celebrated her birthday with a nice glass of beer. However, it wasn’t just any beer, like Jason Momoa has done in the past, the actress rang in the new year and her new age with a nice glass of dark beer!

It would appear that the We Live In Time actress, a known Guinness fan, celebrated her big day on January 3 with a cheeky pint of beer. While wearing a cute paperboy cap and licking the foam on her cup, the actress posted the following on her Instagram story in honor of turning 29:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram)

Now, as I mentioned, Pugh is a Guinness fan, as you can see in her enthusiastic post about it from 2021 below. And Jason Momoa is too. In fact, at his surprise 40th birthday party he had a Guinness cake! Now, I know the Little Women star is a big foodie, so I have a feeling she would have really appreciated the cake and the copious amounts of Guinness featured at the Aquaman actor’s big bash a few years ago.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

While it does look like Florence Pugh brought in 29 in style with a cheeky pint, I must admit, I wish the drink could have had her face on it, like Jason Momoa’s did. In a video posted on the Fast X actor’s YouTube channel five years ago, it revealed that for his 40th birthday, they used a cool printer to etch Momoa’s face and the phrase “Guinness Time” onto the foam of glasses of Guinness. Take a look:

Inside my SURPRISE 40th Birthday!! - YouTube Watch On

The A Minecraft Movie actor's party was epic and filled with loved ones – including his TV wifey Emilia Clarke , actor Ian Somerhalder and more – and Guinness, of course. Based on Pugh’s post, it appears that she spent her big day in a similar way.

Now, it’s time to look forward to the big year ahead for both actors. However, hopefully, amid all their projects, they can take a moment to sip on a nice pint of Guinness here and there.

When it comes to Florence Pugh’s upcoming films , she’ll be focused primarily on the May 2nd release of Thunderbolts* . The Marvel movie will see her return as Yelena Belova, and personally, I can’t wait to see her back kicking butt as the character. On top of that, We Live In Time is still a big topic of conversation, because it was recently released in the UK. So, along with celebrating 29, the actress’s career also deserves a cheers.

As for Jason Momoa, he has a busy year ahead too, with both A Minecraft Movie and Animal Friends coming out. Adding to that, it was announced that he’ll be playing Lobo in 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow , meaning we’ll be highly anticipating his return to DC too.

Overall, these two deserve to celebrate their birthdays and work in style with a glass of Guinness or whatever beer of their choice. Maybe someday they could even celebrate together, because they clearly have similar and delightful tastes.