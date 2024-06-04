Following Joe Jonas' Divorce From Sophie Turner, He's Reportedly 'Struck Up A Friendship' With Demi Moore

It’s been about nine months since Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, and a lot has changed. Both have reportedly been dating other people, and the Game of Thrones actress and Jonas brother are still working out their separation. Now, however, there’s seemingly been an interesting development in the “Cake By The Ocean” singer’s life as he’s allegedly “struck up a friendship” with Demi Moore.

Joe Jonas and Demi Moore reportedly met up in the South of France last month, and sources told Page Six that they have become friends and have been kind of flirty. Photos showed them out for a meal together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, and a source claimed that they’ve bonded recently, saying:

Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded.

The report went on to say that while Moore was at Cannes with her project on the 2024 film schedule, the upcoming horror movie The Substance, which got a lot of good buzz at the festival, she also hosted the amfAR gala. Joe Jonas was there to perform with his brother Nick, and the report claimed that the Ghost actress was seen dancing to his song “Cake By the Ocean” with Michelle Yeoh.

After that, the two were apparently seen again together, this time, they were spotted alongside Joe’s older brother Kevin.

There have been conflicting reports about the status of their relationship. While one source allegedly told the outlet things were getting romantic, the story noted that another “well-placed source was quick to dispel any rumors of hanky-panky.” So, for now, it would appear that the 61-year-old actress and 31-year-old singer are simply friends.

Joe Jonas also reportedly knows Moore’s manager Jason Weinberg and her stylist Brad Goreski, so there are a lot of invisible strings seemingly tying time together.

This news comes a few days after it was reported, via ET , that Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree had broken up after dating for about six months. While no romance was confirmed between him and Moore, it has been affirmed that the singer is now single again. So, take everything with a grain of salt.

Over the last few months, it’s been reported that Joe’s ex-wife Sophie Turner has been seeing Peregrine Pearson , who is the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray. As for the Devotion actor, he was linked to Stormi Bree.

When it comes to the divorce of Turner and Jonas, the biggest issue has seemingly been surrounding their children’s custody agreement. Back in October, they reportedly spent eight hours in a room hashing out their separation, and shortly after that they reached a temporary custody agreement.

Now, both are back at work and moving forward personally. They are still working to finalize their divorce.

It will be interesting to see how Joe Jonas’ relationship with Demi Moore develops, and if they’ll become close friends or even something more. As of right now, it simply seems like they are hanging out together with other mutual friends. No matter what, as news breaks, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.