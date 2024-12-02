Gladiator II Is In Theaters, But Russell Crowe Is Here To Champion Another 2024 Movie (And It's Streaming Now)

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II has taken more than 20 years to hit the 2024 movie release schedule. And, though franchise OG Russell Crowe isn’t in the sequel–not for lack of trying, even when the ideas weren’t very good –you’d think the Oscar-winning actor might be focused solely on celebrating the franchise’s big return. But no—the Master and Commander actor has his sights set on another action movie that made critical waves earlier this year. Also, lucky for you, it's one you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch.

The film in question is the action comedy The Fall Guy, and Russell Crowe recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a hearty shout-out to the high-octane action-comedy starring his funny The Nice Guys co-star, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Far from a throwaway endorsement, the Pope’s Exorcist star’s words read like the kind of glowing recommendation you’d trust from a close friend:

Have you seen The Fall Guy? It’s a lot of fun. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are great together, lithely pivoting from drama to romance to comedy and back. Worth the watch.

It’s no surprise that Russell Crowe is championing the David Leitch-helmed film—the film has been riding a wave of glowing praise since its SXSW Film Festival premiere earlier this year. Gosling and Blunt deliver a perfect blend of humor, action and heart. The production also earned widespread acclaim for its heartfelt tribute to some of cinema’s unsung heroes: stunt performers.

The Fall Guy follows a veteran stuntman who’s reluctantly pulled into a chaotic mission to find a missing actor from the set of his ex-girlfriend’s directorial debut. The movie seamlessly mixes adrenaline-fueled action with moments of romance and comedy, offering a fresh and exhilarating look at the gritty, underappreciated world of stunt work. The Drive actor’s performance is the cherry on top, as balances his comedic timing, action-hero charm and emotional depth. Imagine Barbie’s Ken, but with bruises, pure swagger and just enough vulnerability to win you over.

Russell Crowe knows a thing or two about cult hits and one of his own criminally under-seen-flicks is the aforementioned film featuring Ryan Gosling. The Nice Guys, Shane Black’s 2016 sharp action movie that is far funnier than you’d expect, paired the veteran Robin Hood performer’s grizzled enforcer with the Notebook alum’s bumbling private eye in a mismatched buddy dynamic that audiences might not have shown up for in theaters. Still, it's been growing in popularity in recent years. Despite rave reviews, the film flew under the radar during its initial release. It’s a movie that showcased the two Hollywood A-lister’s knack for physical comedy and impeccable timing while also proving their undeniable chemistry.

If you’re looking for a film that delivers comedy, action, and a genuine respect for filmmaking, The Fall Guy sounds worth putting on your watchlist. The best part? You don’t have to wait for a theater rewatch to catch this gem—you can now check out Russell Crowe’s movie recommendation by streaming it with your Peacock subscription . Believe me when I say you should take Crowe's advice and watch, because you won't be disappointed.

But, if it’s epic battles and a taste of ancient Rome you’re craving, you’re in luck. With Gladiator II still in theaters, there’s no better time to revisit Russell Crowe’s iconic Maximus. Fire up your Paramount+ subscription and dive back into the original Gladiator.