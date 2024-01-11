Guardians Of The Galaxy's Karen Gillan Has Posted A Video Of Her Prep For The Golden Globes, And It Looks Both Glamorous And Exhausting

Karen Gillan, best known for her role as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, recently stole the show at this year’s Golden Globes. Her unique ensemble, which featured a funky design and creative cutouts, turned heads when she hit the red carpet. The actress recently posted a video showing how much prep went into such an iconic look, and while it seemed like a lot of fun, I’m surprised she wasn’t exhausted by the time she arrived at the ceremony.

Fans of the Marvel star were treated with a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into getting ready for a show as big as the Golden Globes, and there’s definitely a lot more to it than just throwing on a dress and heels. Her day began with a full pamper session involving face and eye masks, and it slowly became a glam session once her hair and makeup team arrived. While certainly a long day, Gillan looked like she had a lot of fun preparing for, as well as attending the Hollywood event. You can see the video from X below:

Come with us to the Golden Globes! @MarvelStudios #GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/i79VJg07ScJanuary 9, 2024 See more

The actress is probably used to a lengthy getting-ready process, as getting into the Nebula makeup was also no easy feat. Guardians co-star Pom Klementieff also makes appears in the video looking spectacular next to Gillan. The two seem to have enjoyed spending the night together and celebrating their 2023 blockbuster. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a controversial new category this year. Nevertheless, both actresses had big years, so the girls had a lot to be proud of while sitting in the audience.

Even if the red carpet glam prep was intensive, the results were worth it as Gillan truly looked gorgeous. The Doctor Who alum is no stranger to an innovative fashion moment, but this most recent look may be her coolest yet. She once again went the untraditional route, choosing a avant-garde reptilian inspired gown by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen. Because the dress was definitely the star of the show, she paired it with simple jewelry that included dainty rings and a ear cuff by Suzanne Kalan. She additionally opted for traditional black heels and a slick hairstyle, allowing for her natural beauty to shine. You can see the full look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

I adore how different this dress is from anything else that was seen on the Golden Globes carpet, and she seems to have channeled her alien character's roots for the look. I also love how candid the getting-ready post was, showing fans what really goes into attending an event like this. Red carpet looks can sometimes appear so effortless, but there is a whole team behind such a high profile fashion moment. It may seem exhausting, but who doesn’t want to feel like a movie star like Karen Gillan when getting ready for one of the year's most glamorous red carpets.

When Karen Gillan isn’t rocking a red carpet, you can see her in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, which are all currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription. She will also soon be starring alongside Russell Crowe in Sleeping Dogs, which is one of the highlights of the 2024 movie schedule. You can catch it in theaters March 21st.