That Time Guy Ritchie Told A Story About How Henry Cavill Treats Women That Couldn't Make Me Love Him More: 'He's Been Consistent With That'

Based on Henry Cavill’s best movies , he’s clearly leading man material. He’s donned the blue and red cape playing Clark Kent/Superman in the DC movies, portrayed CIA agent Napoleon Solo in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and brought Geralt of Rivia to life on The Witcher. Through many of Cavill's roles, audiences also see him being smooth and with the ladies. Well, apparently, the British actor has a specific approach when interacting with women in his own life. Cavill’s frequent director, Guy Ritchie, once told a story about how the Tudors star is “consistent” in how he treats women, and it couldn’t make me love him more.

Ironically, Guy Ritchie's films center on males, but they're anything but gentlemanly. For instance, The Gentlemen , a crime thriller from Ritchie , sees drug dealers and gangsters participate in shifty business dealings. And, in the Sherlock Holmes movies, Holmes and Watson go against the prim and proper Victorian ideals with their unpredictable, rebellious approach to solving mysteries. Then, there’s Ritchie’s new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which sees Cavill play the leader of a secret British organization that uses unconventional methods to fight the Nazis.

Even if the Argylle star didn’t portray the refined “gentleman” in some of Guy Ritchie’s movies, the Justice League actor is apparently very chivalrous with the ladies in real life. While Ritchie and the actor himself talked to THR for an interview that was shared to TikTok , the talented director spoke highly of his colleague and named a specific habit that he practices when around a person of the opposite sex:

Henry Cavill stands up whenever a lady walks in the room. And he’s been consistent with that all the way through. I’ve made two movies with him and I’m in a room with him all the time when I’m making those movies and you have never failed to stand up when a lady walks in.

That is such a gentlemanly thing to do when a woman walks into a room! It shows that a person is willing to be respectful and draw attention to her. That's just another reason why Henry Cavill is a total catch. However, he's taken, ladies, as he's with Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso. Henry Cavill and Viscuso went public with their relationship back in April 2021 and, earlier in 2024, Cavill announced they were expecting their first child together.

While the A-lister and Natalie Viscuso prefer privacy in their relationship , there’s been some cute documented moments on social media like when they cooked a delicious-looking home-cooked meal for the actor’s birthday . Plus, the happy couple will be working on the Warhammer 40,000 franchise , of which the actor is a fan.

As for how Henry Cavill became a real-life prince with women, you can thank his mom for that. Back in 2021, the Mission: Impossible—Fallout actor posted on International Women’s Day . He shared endearing words to describe his mother and credited her as the woman who taught him “what it is to be a good man.” You know a guy with an exceptional relationship with his mother is a keeper.

It truly delights me that the fan-favorite actor is a true gentleman, and I love that Guy Ritchie took the time to highlight that. When thinking about Henry Cavill, let's remember that chivalry isn't completely dead.

