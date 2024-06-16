Henry Cavill Confirms He’s Expecting His First Baby, And His Father’s Day Announcement Is Too Sweet

Another Father’s Day has arrived and, as expected, it’s filled with sweet tributes that folks have penned in honor of their papas. Celebrities are no different, as more than a few typically share posts in honor of their own pops. Well, this year is particularly special for fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill. That’s because the A-lister confirmed that he’s expecting his first baby following past speculation. Cavill made the announcement known on social media, and the message he crafted is just too sweet.

Henry Cavill posted to Instagram early Sunday to confirm the news that he has a kid on the way. The suave star signified the occasion by sharing a selfie taken from the baby’s eventual bedroom. Said snapshot was cute enough, but it’s his caption that really makes this Father’s Day post special. He expressed excitement over getting to become a dad himself, and it sounds like there’s one particular hobby that he can’t wait to share with his child:

Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.

The Man of Steel star is certainly joining a “hallowed” group – and one that I believe he’ll be an esteemed member of. While the dad-to-be may be seeking out advice from those with experience, I’m confident that he’ll do just fine. What really makes this message both sweet and funny is that he’s apparently already prepared to introduce his son or daughter to Warhammer, which he’s adapting into a show. Check out the star’s full post down below, which includes the photo of him in front of a crib and diaper-changing station:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

41-year-old Henry Cavill’s announcement comes months after it was first reported that he and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, were expecting their first child together. At the time, neither of the time provided any confirmation. However, since then, the two have been spotted out in public on multiple occasions, and Viscuso’s baby bump has been apparent. Around that time, fans still took to social media to extend their well wishes to the couple, and they’re continuing to do so in the comment section of Cavill’s latest post.

It’s not all that surprising that the pair have opted not to publicly discuss their bundle of joy until now. Since the two have been together, they’ve mostly maintained their privacy. However, the Witcher star has provided rare comments on his partner as well as their fur babies. Months ago, he also discussed the beauty of being in his 40s and how one’s perspective changes over time.

Henry Cavill has a few projects on the docket that fans are likely looking forward to. Aside from the Warhammer series (which will be available for Prime Video subscribers), he’s also set to lead, In the Grey, an upcoming thriller from frequent collaborator Guy Ritchie. While Cavill may book other gigs sooner rather than later, I’d assume he’ll take some time off to be with his baby and partner. Here’s wishing Cavill and Natalie Viscuso a safe pregnancy and years of happiness with their child!

Before In the Grey opens as part of the 2025 movie schedule, check out Henry Cavill’s entries from the 2024 new film slate. There’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is available via on demand services, and Argylle, which can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription.